Strictly's Karen Hauer is making us want to workout with her ab-bearing activewear snap Giving us endless fitspo...

Karen Hauer is certainly keep us all moving with her inspiring Instagram content, sharing plenty of workouts for her followers to get involved with.

And on Wednesday, she revealed she had done a gruelling session on her exercise bike, sharing an incredible shot in her shorts and crop top.

"Not cute... @wattbike - 1, Karen - 0... Beasted. Now I think I need to nap," she captioned her photo.

Karen still looked incredible after her intense workout!

Karen's 'cute' reference has become a sweet catchphrase among her and her followers during her workouts, so they were quick to send their comments and support after she shared the image.

"Cute as a button," one wrote, while another added: "No not cute...... FIT & HOT!"

WATCH: Karen rocks her 'cute workout' hoodie

One fan commented: "Why would you want to be cute when you are healthy, fabulous, fit, motivated and an absolute boss. Also you are cute!"

Karen is regularly seen in her activewear, since she hosts live workouts on Instagram - and even has her own merchandise line of hoodies and sweatshirts.

Earlier in February, fans were swooning over her 'Cute Workout' hoody, which costs £45.

Karen always wears gorgeous activewear

The dancer recently revealed the exciting news that she had launched her new website, where her followers can book classes with her online.

She wrote: "What's your Hauer Power? HauerPower.co.uk is now LIVE... Book Classes/Privates, Shop and much more... How cute is that?!!"

We're certainly loving Karen's inspiring workouts and positive, accessible attitude to exercise. And we're still just a little bit jealous of her activewear wardrobe!

Rocking red for an important cause

In January, she wowed in a chic grey patterned set, and she also stunned in a red co-ord from Miss Pap to raise awareness around the importance of cervical screening.

"I could drink half a bottle of champagne in the same time it takes to attend your smear test. All jokes aside, #dontmissyourpap and join @misspap in spreading this hugely important message," she wrote.

"So many women have missed their smears in lockdown - re-book them ladies and please be fearless, it's over in a flash and life changing."

