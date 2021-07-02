Kate Garraway's flared jeans are ultra-flattering - and we love her new hair colour, too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway has been sporting a chic new hairstyle of late, having had her signature blonde waves trimmed and some new golden highlights put in.

The star looked incredible in some new photos taken outside the Global Radio Studios, as she styled up a pair of flared jeans with her new bouncy style.

It looks as though Kate has opted for some face framing blonde pieces at her latest salon appointment, giving her a beautiful sun-kissed look. And for Friday's Good Morning Britain, her hair was styled in pretty tousled curls, finishing just at her shoulder.

Kate looked gorgeous in her off-duty look

For her latest on-screen look, Kate also wore an affordable dress from high street brand Warehouse - rocking the 'Printed Floral Stripe Collared Shirt Dress', which costs £31.85.

Dressed as always by ITV stylist Debbie Harper, she added a pair of bold orange heels to the look, and a few bracelets to accessorise.

Wearing Warehouse on Friday's Good Morning Britain

Kate has certainly been wowing fans with her outfits lately, and had fans seriously swooning after she wore a bold yellow dress on the show in June. After Debbie shared some shots of the presenter in her UN-NYE frock, the comments came flooding in!

"Wow, such a great colour on her," one wrote, while another added: "She looks sensational."

Floral dress, £31.85, Warehouse

The stylist sweetly wrote of the look: "@kategarraway love this dress! Kate looks lovely in all colours but sunshine yellow - amazing!!"

Kate also looked fabulous in a River Island floral top and waist-cinching trousers for another show in June, adding glowing makeup and fuchsia shoes.

The star has been getting into the football, too, and was pictured wearing an England flag around her shoulders as she arrived at the Global Studios on Friday.

On Wednesday, she shared a rare photo from her home as she celebrated England's latest win against Germany, captioning it: "Yeeeeeeeesss!!! Thank god!! Goooooooaaallllll!!! You can do it boys."

