Shania Twain looks phenomenal in all-white outfit and bodysuit as she shares exciting news The country singer had reason to celebrate over the weekend

Shania Twain is no stranger to the stage and during her performances, she has worn some memorable outfits.

In her latest social media post, the mother-of-one shared a selection of looks from her past concerts in a collage, which included her dressed in a white bodysuit teamed with a glitzy white wrap dress and boots.

Other looks included a sparkly pink mini dress with thigh-high heels, and a metallic blue gown.

Shania shared the collage alongside an exciting announcement, as she revealed new details of her Let's Go! residency.

She wrote: "Vegas, are you ready to have some more fun? I'm SO excited to be coming back to @zappostheater for my Let's Go! residency!! Tickets available now (link in bio)."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Sweet – I can't wait!" while another wrote: "I'll be there on my birthday next year in February!" A third added: "This is great news."

Shania Twain looked incredible in a series of outfits - including a white bodysuit and glitzy gown

Others were transfixed by Shania's fashion looks, with one writing: "You look beautiful and gorgeous," while another added: "You look like a goddess!"

Shania opened up about her residency to People magazine recently and said it feels amazing to be getting back out there again. "I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said.

Shania can't wait to get back to Las Vegas to perform

"Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful."

The 55-year-old works hard in order to stay fit for her energetic shows and credits yoga, pilates, dancing and walking.

The 55-year-old has a legion of fans

She also maintains her youthful figure by following a plant-based diet. "I don't eat meat, fish, or eggs," Shania told Las Vegas Weekly.

"I was never a big meat eater, but I've got more energy now. I eat a lot of tofu, and I drink soy shakes with fruit every morning. I always have soybeans, black beans, or chickpeas for lunch or dinner."

