Shania Twain's appearance is so unexpected in new photo The singer will be 56 in August

Shania Twain is used to rocking out on stage in the glitziest of outfits and she's not afraid to show some skin.

But the country music maestro hung up her cowboy boots and mini-skirts for a look many of her fans were not prepared for.

Shania updated her Instagram with a photo to promote her latest podcast episode and left fans doing a double-take.

In the photo, the star was flanked by a group of Canadian Mounties and she was standing proudly in the middle of them.

She covered up in skinny black jeans and a navy, short coat but couldn't resist a touch of glamour as she teamed her ensemble with a pair of high-heeled boots.

Shania was beaming in the photo and still managed to look sensational in her casual attire.

Shania was promoting her Podcast

The Canadian singer captioned the post: "Poutine, ice hockey and some of the greatest music artists of all time - on the latest episode of #HomeNowRadio I'm celebrating my homeland Canada. Listen now, only on @applemusic."

Her fans flooded the comments with heart emojis and told her how much they loved her.

Shania's look was in stark contrast to her appearance in a social media post just a few days earlier.

The mother-of-one shared a selection of looks from her past concerts in a collage, which included her dressed in a white bodysuit teamed with a glitzy white wrap dress and boots.

Other looks included a sparkly pink mini dress with thigh-high heels, and a metallic blue gown.

Shania shared the collage alongside an exciting announcement, as she revealed new details of her Let's Go! residency.

She wrote: "Vegas, are you ready to have some more fun? I'm SO excited to be coming back to @zappostheater for my Let's Go! residency!! Tickets available now (link in bio)."

