Shania Twain surprises fans with an appearance that'll make you do a double take It's a dog's day out!

Shania Twain was enjoying a nice day out on the town with her puppy when a sudden appearance surprised them both and had fans doing double takes in splits.

The singer posted a snapshot on her Instagram of her and her puppy, Camper, encountering a billboard advertisement. The two were surprised by the appearance of a woman with a dog identical to Shania's, in her purse, just like Shania's.

She posted two pictures, one of her looking on at the ad in mild shock and a moment of "how dare you" as she noticed the similarity in the two situations.

In the next, she hilariously decided to set herself apart by perching Camper on her shoulder instead, walking away with him. "Snap," she captioned the picture, with a laughing emoji.

Fans found it hilarious and adorable at the same time, sending out all the heart and laughing emojis they possibly could in the comments section.

"Ads trying to be like ST and Camper again!" one fan wrote. "The casual fashion couple, Shania and Camper, out on the town window shopping," another wrote. A third follower said, "I love the candid look on her face," pointing out the most comedic bit of the situation.

Shania adopted Camper as a little one in April, sharing a picture of him on National Pet Day. "Introducing Camper!! Expect A LOT of puppy videos from here on out" she wrote.

With posts like this, amid exciting career updates about her Las Vegas residency and work on a new album, she did not disappoint!

