Holly Willoughby looks stunning in the prettiest Marks & Spencer dress

Holly Willoughby has wowed fans once again in her latest outfit from Marks & Spencer!

The star looked beautiful in the blue midi dress, which features a waist-cinching silhouette and floaty skirt.

She captioned her snap on Instagram: "I am loving having occasions to dress up for again, whether it's long lunches with friends or a family BBQ. This @marksandspencer dress looks set to make lots of outings this summer... Just let that sun keep shining."



Holly looked lovely in her latest M&S look

Holly's new frock is the 'Floral Tie Neck Midaxi Waisted Dress' from her favourite British brand, and costs £39.50. Even better, it's still available to shop in most sizes - but hurry, as Holly's picks often sell out quickly.

The M&S official account also shared a gorgeous shot of the This Morning star modelling the dress, writing: "@hollywilloughby looking fabulous in the perfect desk to dinner dress." We have to agree!

Blue floral dress, £39.50, M&S

Fans were quick to tell Holly how much they loved the dress too, with one writing: "WOW as always! Such a beautiful dress," and another adding: "Cool for the summer Holly."

Others fell in love with her cross-strap sandals, which are also an M&S buy, costing £39.50.

Leather sandals, £49.50, M&S

Holly is taking her usual summer break from This Morning, but did make an appearance on The One Show on Thursday evening, to tell fans about her new show, Take Off with Bradley and Holly.

She looked stunning in a crisp white shirt dress with a number of cut-out details, teamed with fresh and glowing makeup and her signature bright blonde hair.

Holly looked beautiful on The One Show

Earlier in the day, she shared a beautiful garden selfie, too, wearing a loose brown cardigan and half moon pendant necklace.

"Morning meditation complete and breathing in the possibility of a new day," she wrote, before teasing the news of her TV interview.

