Shania Twain isn't afraid of making some bold fashion choices – and we are already obsessed with her latest outfit.

The country singer looked incredible rocking a pair of zebra print skinny jeans in a video to mark the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell's album, Blue.

Shania let her jeans steal the focus, teaming the figure-hugging pair with a pleated white shirt, which she wore tucked into her waistband.

Posing against a white background, Shania's outfit really popped thanks to the added oversized denim shirt with studded detailing on the collar, pockets and cuffs.

"Today is the anniversary, the 50th anniversary of one of the most legendary, iconic albums of all time," she said in the clip on her Instagram Stories.

"I wanted to say a personal thank you to Joni Mitchell for this album, Blue. It will forever inspire," she added.

Shania looked great in her animal print skinny jeans

Shania's off-duty style comes after she shared a throwback to one of her own music videos, which saw her don a pair of fishnet tights and a corset.

The 55-year-old looked unreal in her eye-catching outfit, which she also teamed with a black silky mini skirt, open white shirt and a top hat.

Shania was reminiscing about her hit song Life's About To Get Good, sharing a snippet of the video which sees her suddenly change from a plain white top and floral pants into her racier getup.

Captioning the clip, the 55-year-old penned: "Four years of Life's About To Get Good. This song is a personal reminder to myself that life is beautiful! It can be full of pain but it can also be full of joy, you just gotta keep going and enjoy every moment while you have the chance."

While her fans appeared to be in complete agreement over her heartfelt message, many couldn't help but compliment the singer on her stunning appearance. "You look so beautiful and young looking!" exclaimed one. A second said: "Beautiful as ever," and a third simply added: "Gorgeous!"

