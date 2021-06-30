Shania Twain delights fans with latest announcement while rocking sheer blouse and heels The country singer has a legion of fans who adore her music

Shania Twain set the week off to a good start after making an exciting announcement on social media.

The country singer star took to Instagram to share a fun Gif featuring herself dressed in a sheer blouse, rolled-up jeans and high heels, while dancing in front of the Spotify playlist cover, Country Kind of Love.

In the caption, Shania explained that she was going to be taking over the playlist – and her followers were more than excited!

VIDEO: Shania Twain rocks bikini and sheer cover-up while on the beach

She wrote: "I'm taking over @Spotify's Country Kind of Love playlist with some songs that I think are perfect for the vibe. Check it out now!"

Comments soon came in, with one follower writing: "What a legend!" while another wrote: "I can't wait for this!" A third added: "Just gorgeous. Ready for new music – plus love your hair!"

Shania Twain announced some exciting news with a fun new video

The best-selling music artist is active on social media and has over 1M followers.

Shania often shares throwback photos with other music legends – most recently Lionel Richie – as well as pictures of her performing and the occasional family snap.

On Mother's Day in May, the talented artist posted a gorgeous picture of herself with her son Eja Lange as a baby.

Shania Twain is an award-winning star

The picture showed the star kneeling down in the snow while cuddling up to her son, who was dressed in a grey snowsuit and red hat. In the caption, the 55-year-old wrote: "Being a mom is the greatest job in the world. Happy Mother's Day!"

Shania's 19-year-old son is following in her musical footsteps and is working hard to pursue a music career.

The mother-of-one has a legion of fans around the world

According to Variety, the budding musician paid more than $1.8 million for a home in the California hills that boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2034 square feet of living space across three floors.

Shania lives with her husband Frédéric Thiébaud, who she tied the knot to in an intimate ceremony in January 2011.

Unlike Shania, Frédéric prefers to keep out of the limelight, working as a Nestle executive - although undoubtedly enjoys many of the luxuries that come with being married to a country music mega star!

