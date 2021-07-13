Shania Twain looks incredibly youthful in skin-tight jeans in waterfront photo The award-winning singer stunned in her latest social media photos

Shania Twain delighted fans over the weekend after taking a trip down memory lane on social media.

MORE: Shania Twain delights fans with latest announcement as she rocks sheer blouse and heels

The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share some incredible throwback photos of herself sailing on a boat on the water.

The mother-of-one looked stylish dressed in a pink shirt teamed with jeans and trainers, with her hair styled in a chic updo.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shania Twain stuns in a bikini during beach vacation

In the comments, Shania's fans were quick to respond with one writing: "Love your zest for life!" while another wrote: "You look so beautiful." A third added: "You are incredible!"

MORE: Shania Twain's appearance is so unexpected in latest photo

MORE: Shania Twain wows in eye-catching skinny jeans – and we're obsessed

The Canadian singer has had an exciting few months preparing for her Las Vegas residency. The star shared details in an upbeat Instagram post last week, alongside a collage of videos of herself from previous concerts.

Shania Twain looked incredible in a series of ageless throwback photos

She wrote: "Vegas, are you ready to have some more fun? I'm SO excited to be coming back to @zappostheater for my Let's Go! residency!! Tickets available now (link in bio)."

SEE: Shania Twain shares bedroom snapshot to mark special occasion

MORE: Shania Twain looks unreal in corset and fishnets

Shania opened up about her residency to People magazine recently and said it feels amazing to be getting back out there again.

"I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said.

Shania has had an incredible career

"Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful."

MORE: Shania Twain is ageless as she shares throwback image

SEE: Shania Twain shares look inside her $13million mansion

The 55-year-old works hard in order to stay fit for her energetic shows and credits yoga, pilates, dancing and walking. She also maintains her youthful figure by following a plant-based diet.

The award-winning singer is looking forward to getting back to Las Vegas

"I don't eat meat, fish, or eggs," Shania told Las Vegas Weekly.

"I was never a big meat eater, but I've got more energy now. I eat a lot of tofu, and I drink soy shakes with fruit every morning. I always have soybeans, black beans, or chickpeas for lunch or dinner."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.