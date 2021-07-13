Beyoncé set Instagram on fire in a showstopping look that left fans breathless It’s so stunning that it already sold out.

Whenever Beyoncé takes a social media hiatus, you can bet she’ll return with a bang. After a month-long break from Instagram, the superstar singer came back with a sizzling post that fans went wild over.

The Black Parade singer wowed in a series of photos she shared on Instagram that showed her striking a pose in a strapless, multicolored Mara Hoffman dress paired with a micro blue clutch and strappy clear pumps.

Queen Bey looked incredible in a colorful Mara Hoffman dress

Queen Bey accessorized the look with navy cat-eye sunglasses and statement gold earrings and rocked her locks in soft curls.

Fans went wild over the snaps with one writing in the comments: “SIS. SICKENING.” Several more added: “QUEEN!,” while other fans dropped fire and heart emojis.

Beyoncé’s dress retails for $495 (an affordable piece compared to the looks she usually rocks), and needless to say, it has already sold out. There is a waitlist to nab the dress on Mara Hoffman, and you can get on it here if you’re just as obsessed with the look as we are.

The superstar songstress wore the best floral pants on a lunch date with Jay Z

The Ivy Park mogul’s gorgeous dress aside, Beyoncé never misses a chance to make a fashion statement, even when she’s enjoying a casual lunch with Jay-Z.

The Savage songstress gave us all the summer vibes as the couple touched down at a heliport in New York City on Wednesday, wearing a white-collar shirt she tied at the waist, tucked over vibrant multicolored Christopher John Rogers floral pants, according to the Daily Mail.

Queen Bey completed the ensemble with sky-high chunky platform heels, lime green statement earrings, and shades, and toted a white handbag that coordinated with her top. Her blonde hair was styled in natural curls.

That look was so perfect for the season too - and she shared photos from their casual date on Instagram, kicking off her return to social media.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for what she wears next - and for any new album news, which fans keep asking for in her comments.

