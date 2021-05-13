Beyoncé shows off major leg in a showstopping black dress The superstar songstress nearly shut Instagram down with this new look.

Beyoncé did not come to play on Instagram this week (not that she ever does).

SHOP: Beyoncé shuts down Instagram in a neon dress - and we found the best lookalike for less

Although we thought the superstar songstress was going to give fans a glimpse into her Mother’s Day, she skipped that sentimental post for now and went full fierce mode instead, stunning in a belted black Alessandra Rich dress that came complete with a thigh high-slit.

Beyoncé stunned in a belted Alessandra Rich dress

The stunning wool dress was topped with bejeweled black buttons and white cuffs, and Queen Bey flashed a glimpse of her t-strap shimmery heels as she showed off major leg.

The Savage singer’s stylist, Zerina Akers, completed the look with eye-catching round diamond earrings, a diamond choker, and a bejeweled black clutch.

RELATED: Beyoncé makes fans go wild in a hot pink look you need to see

Beyoncé also wore a black lace bra under the plunging dress and finished the ensemble with cat-eye frames.

We loved the look and tracked down her dress on Luisaviaroma. It's original $2,605 price tag has been marked down 30% to $1,823.

Alessandra Rich long wool tweed dress, $1,823, LuisaViaRoma

Fans went wild in the comments, with one writing “C’MON LEG!!” Another added, “It must be a crime to be this beautiful in any outfit”.

They also continued to speculate that Queen Bey’s continuous style-slaying posts mean an album is on the way. We’re still keeping our fingers crossed that they’re right.

The superstar songstress gave a close-up look at her ensemble

This was just the latest time that the Ivy Park mogul stunned fans with her killer looks.

MORE: Beyoncé stuns in a sheer shimmery crop top and skirt

Ahead of Mother’s Day celebrations last week, Beyoncé stunned in a body-hugging Charlotte Knowles (no relation) pink top paired with sheer pink pants.

Zerina topped the ensemble with a printed Charlotte Knowles corset and finished the look with strappy clear and beige Aquazarra stilettos and oversized Balmain frames.

Queen Bey looked amazing in this Charlotte Knowles ensemble

Beyoncé also palmed an orange Medea Sisters Prisma Abstract tote that matched her sunglasses.

The Black Parade songstress struck several poses in the look in a hotel room and gave fans a close-up glimpse at her statement-matching accessories - gold bejeweled earrings, gold and diamond rings, and a layered gold choker that we want right now.

But she didn’t stop there. Bey even topped her nails with metallic gold tips.

The Ivy Park mogul has been putting on quite the virtual fashion show on the ‘gram this year, and we’re obsessed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

<