Beyoncé makes fans go wild in a hot pink look you need to see

Beyoncé just took ‘pretty in pink’ to a whole other level. This is fierce in pink.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the superstar songstress set Instagram on fire yet again when she popped up on fans’ feeds Saturday evening rocking a body-hugging Charlotte Knowles (no relation) pink top paired with sheer pink pants.

Beyoncé wowed in a Charlotte Knowles ensemble

Queen Bey’s stylist, Zerina Akers, topped the ensemble with a printed Charlotte Knowles corset and finished the look with strappy clear and beige Aquazarra stilettos and oversized Balmain frames.

Beyoncé also palmed an orange Medea Sisters Prisma Abstract tote that matched her shades.

The Black Parade songstress struck several poses in the look in a hotel room and gave fans a close-up glimpse at her statement-matching accessories - gold bejeweled earrings, gold and diamond rings, and a layered gold choker that we want right now.

But she didn’t stop there. Bey even topped her nails with metallic gold tips.

The superstar singer topped her look with gold metallic tips on her nails

Fans lost it in the comments, with one follower writing, “One thing about Bey, the French mani’s gonna come with a metallic tip.” Another added, “WHEW” while an additional fan chimed in with “you better serve!”

Meanwhile, others continued to ask if all of her fashion posts as of late are a sign that she’ll be dropping another album soon.

The Ivy Park mogul has been putting on quite the virtual fashion show via the ‘gram over the last few months.

Beyoncés latest incredible look comes just a week after she slayed social media with a showstopping, monochromatic neon green ensemble.

Queen Bey looked sensational in a neon green mini dress and matching pumps

In those posts, the mom of three struck a pose in a custom Balmain bodycon mini dress complete with a sweetheart neckline and structured shoulders.

She finished the look with matching Madea citron pumps and a neon green clutch. She even had a hint of neon green on one of her oversized double gold hoops and added even more pizazz with angular frames.

Although Bey hasn’t dropped any hints that new music is on the way, we certainly are keeping our fingers crossed.

