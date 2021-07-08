Beyoncé's bold date look with husband Jay Z is the ultimate summer vibe She looks incredible!

Beyoncé never misses a chance to make a fashion statement, even when she’s enjoying a casual lunch with Jay-Z.

The Black Parade songstress gave us all the summer vibes as the couple touched down at a heliport in New York City on Wednesday, wearing a white-collar shirt she tied at the waist, tucked over vibrant multicolored Christopher John Rogers floral pants, according to the Daily Mail.

Queen Bey completed the ensemble with sky-high chunky platform heels, lime green statement earrings, and shades, and toted a white handbag that coordinated with her top. Her blonde hair was styled in natural curls.

Beyoncé wowed on Grammys night in a gorgeous metallic look as she wined and dined with Jay-Z

Jay-Z stayed by her side and kept his look casual, opting for a Puma t-shirt paired with grey shorts and white sneakers. He finished his ensemble with an East Hampton bucket hat and shades.

Post-touchdown, the music stars headed to Italian restaurant Lucali pizza in Brooklyn, which serves up pizzas, pastas, and salads.

Bey hasn’t shared images of herself wearing the look on Instagram yet (she’s been MIA on social media for a month), but the last time the Ivy Park mogul shared a post she showed off her date style with Jay-Z again when she casually strolled into the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks finals game at the Barclays Center in New York City last month wearing a look that no one saw coming.

The songstress wowed in a David Koma mini dress during a NBA game date night with Jay Z

The mother-of-three looked incredible in a strapless, black patent leather David Koma mini dress paired with a black and silver metallic jacket by the designer, and rocked her blonde locks straight, sleek, and parted down the middle.

Beyoncé’s stylist, Zerina Akers, completed the look with black pumps, a diamond choker, black oversized shades with rhinestone detailing, and a black face mask. Jay-Z, meanwhile, coordinated with Bey’s look in a black Madhappy Jon & Vinny’s vintage T-shirt paired with black jeans and a baseball cap.

The duo was all smiles during the game and could be seen cozied up together and holding hands.

The couple enjoyed several date nights during the spring, which Bey gaves glimpses of on Instagram

Beyoncé made fans go wild on and off the court when she shared several photos of herself wearing the look on Instagram, which showed her posing against a wall and in a doorway, flashing a smile as she kicked up one of her heels.

“Beyoncé girl you are about to give me a heart attack,” one fan wrote. “She never misses! It’s the silk press for me,” another follower added, raving about her hair.

Leave it to Beyoncé to take date night - and day - style to a whole other level.

