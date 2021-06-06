We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Why wear sneakers to a basketball game when you can wear this?

Proving that she did not come to play it small during her date night with Jay-Z Saturday night, Beyoncé casually strolled into the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks finals game at the Barclays Center in New York City wearing a look that no one saw coming.

Beyoncé stunned in a David Koma look that coordinated with Jay-Z's ensemble

The superstar songstress stunned in a strapless, black patent leather David Koma mini dress (the $730 dress is sold out, but you can bookmark to shop it once it restocks on Forward) paired with a black and silver metallic jacket by the designer, and rocked her blonde locks straight, sleek, and parted down the middle.

Beyoncé’s stylist, Zerina Akers, completed the look with black pumps, a diamond choker, and black oversized shades with rhinestone detailing.

The Ivy Park mogul also rocked a black mask - a requirement when you’re sitting courtside at NBA games while you’re not eating or drinking.

Beyoncé's black and metallic David Koma jacket took this look to the next level

Jay-Z, meanwhile, coordinated with Bey’s look in a black Madhappy Jon & Vinny’s vintage T-shirt paired with black jeans and a baseball cap.

The duo was all smiles during the game and could be seen cozied up together and holding hands.

Beyoncé made fans go wild on and off the court when she shared several photos of herself wearing the look on Instagram Saturday. In the snaps, the Black Parade singer posed against a wall and in a doorway, flashing a smile as she kicked up one of her heels.

“Beyoncé girl you are about to give me a heart attack,” one fan wrote. “She never misses! It’s the silk press for me,” another follower added, raving about her hair.

Beyoncé's stylist, Zerina Akers, keeps nailing look after look

“Are you kidding Bey!!! I just fell out!!”, an additional follower chimed in.

And for good reason. After posting a series of fashion posts, Beyoncé has been MIA on the ‘gram for weeks, so it was only fitting that she came back with a bang.

Prior to this post, the mom-of-three uploaded several photos of herself last month looking stunning in a belted black Alessandra Rich dress that came complete with a thigh-high slit.

The sleek wool dress was topped with bejeweled black buttons and white cuffs, and Queen Bey flashed a glimpse of her t-strap shimmery heels as she showed off major leg.

Queen Bey previously stunned in a gorgeous Alessandra Rich dress

Zerina completed that look with a diamond choker too, as well as eye-catching round diamond earrings and a bejeweled black clutch.

Beyoncé also wore a black lace bra under the plunging dress and finished the ensemble with cat-eye frames.

Look no further than Beyoncé for style inspo during the summer and every other season of the year.

