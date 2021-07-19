Shania Twain sizzles in crop top and glittery mesh trousers in must-see promo photo The Canadian country singer can do no wrong when it comes to her outfits!

Shania Twain has been gearing up for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, and her fans are just as excited as she is.

MORE: Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

And to kick-start the week, the Canadian country star took to Instagram to share a promo photo of herself ahead of her Let's Go! residency in December.

In the photo, Shania tilted her head back as she posed in a metallic blue crop top adorned with tassels, which she teamed with a pair of glittery mesh trousers.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shania Twain rocks a bikini on the beach during exotic vacation

In the caption, the award-winning singer wrote: "Let's Go Vegas! I'm coming back to @ZapposTheater for my Let's Go! residency in December and I want to see you there!! Tickets are on sale now. Link in bio."

MORE: Shania Twain looks incredibly youthful in skin-tight jeans in waterfront photo

MORE: Shania Twain delights fans with latest announcement as she rocks sheer blouse and heels

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look great!" while another wrote: "I can't wait – I will be there!" Others simply reacted with fire and love heart emojis.

Over the weekend, the singer shared an emotional tribute to her fans on social media as she geared up for her new Las Vegas residency.

Shania Twain looked sensational in her promo photo

The star shared a throwback photo of herself alongside the message: "I have the best fans in the world! I can't wait to be reunited with you all. I'm forever grateful for your continued support after all these years."

MORE: Shania Twain's appearance is so unexpected in latest photo

MORE: Shania Twain wows in eye-catching skinny jeans – and we're obsessed

Shania has had an exciting few months preparing for her latest residency. The star shared details in an upbeat Instagram post last week, alongside a collage of videos of herself from previous concerts.

The award-winning singer is returning to Las Vegas

She wrote: "Vegas, are you ready to have some more fun? I'm SO excited to be coming back to @zappostheater for my Let's Go! residency!! Tickets available now (link in bio)."

SEE: Shania Twain shares bedroom snapshot to mark special occasion

MORE: Shania Twain looks unreal in corset and fishnets

Shania opened up about her residency to People magazine recently and said it feels amazing to be getting back out there again. "I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said.

The country singer has an incredible sense of style

"Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful."

MORE: Shania Twain is ageless as she shares throwback image

SEE: Shania Twain shares look inside her $13million mansion

The 55-year-old works hard in order to stay fit for her energetic shows and credits yoga, pilates, dancing and walking. She also maintains her youthful figure by following a plant-based diet.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.