This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford twins with husband Eamonn Holmes

It seems that Ruth Langsford and husband Eamonn Holmes had similar ideas on Wednesday, as they both rocked smart suits for their latest appearance on the popular ITV show This Morning.

Ruth looked as sophisticated as ever in her neutral outfit, consisting of a beige blazer paired with matching trousers and a simple white tee.

Eamonn looked just as dapper in his smart navy suit, and we love the effort the famous couple made for their latest presenting gig.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford unveils stunning new hairstyle

Ruth accessorised her suit with silver jewellery and donned minimal makeup for the occasion, showing off her natural beauty.

The star continued to sport her new hairstyle on the show, wearing her usually straight blonde bob in soft curls, and we are obsessed with her chic ensemble.

The famous couple looked super smart in their suits

Ruth discussed her new hairdo on social media earlier in the week, saying: "New week, new do! Thank you for all your lovely comments about my hair today…

"All thanks to the talented & lovely @livdaveymakeup… the woman's a miracle worker! She has more ideas for my barnet so watch this space!"

We are loving Ruth's hair and makeup

Although Ruth's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have sourced a stunning blazer from & Other Stories that looks identical to the star's number.

This jacket is an absolute wardrobe staple, and can be worn throughout summer with white dresses, shorts and jeans.

Beige blazer, £135, & Other Stories

Ruth has been absolutely killing it with her fashion choices lately, and on Tuesday she looked lovely wearing a blue, floral dress from one of her favourite brands, Marks and Spencer.

The 'Floral Puff Sleeve Midaxi Tea Dress' featured the most stunning print, with the statement sleeves making it bang on-trend.

Ruth looked radiant in the powder blue dress

Ruth styled the dress with her go-to silver jewellery and a pair of white, strappy sandals from Sezane, which complimented her ensemble perfectly.

The star sported a radiant makeup look, consisting of a subtle brown smokey eye, a peachy blush and a nude lip, stunning!

