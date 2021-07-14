Ruth Langsford divides fans in coffee coloured Zara suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that Ruth Langsford knows how to pull off a suit, and on Tuesday the star wowed us when she wore a cream blazer and coffee coloured trousers from Zara.

The presenter has returned to This Morning with husband Eamonn Holmes, and fans were delighted to see the iconic duo back on their screens.

Ruth shared her latest look to social media, writing: "Went all Cafe Creme with the outfit for @thismorning today! Jacket and trousers from @zara T-shirt from @kettlewellcolours Shoes from @asos".

Fans rushed to comment on the outfit, with one saying: "Love it Ruth! Very sophisticated", while another gushed: "Love this look on you, Ruth".

However, it seems as if not all fans were convinced, as some were keen to see the star back in her usual brightly coloured ensembles.

We think Ruth looks great in neutrals, and love how she finished off the look with a pair of brown, pointed toe heels, so chic!

Unfortunately, it seems as if the presenter's coffee coloured trousers are now sold out online, but not to fear, as we have sourced an amazing alternative and they are currently on sale.

These trousers from Hobbs are perfect for returning to the office, simply style with a neutral blazer a la Ruth for a super on-trend look.

This isn’t the first time that the star has stunned fans in a high street suit, in fact just last month Ruth dazzled in a sunshine yellow co-ord from Marks and Spencer.

Embracing the warmer weather, the 61-year-old nailed business chic as she helmed the Loose Women panel alongside Brenda Edwards, Gloria Hunniford and Penny Lancaster. Polishing off her ensemble with a cream silk blouse and silver hooped earrings, the TV presenter modelled her signature blow-dried bob, as well as an equally summery makeup look.

We can’t wait to see more of Ruth's fashion choices soon!

