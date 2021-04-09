Ruth Langsford's fans are obsessed with the eye-catching colour of her suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford caused a stir on social media on Thursday, after posting a fun Instagram video of her wearing a bold pink suit.

The This Morning star wore the suit whilst presenting the popular ITV show alongside husband Eamonn Holmes, and looked sensational in the stylish ensemble.

The suit was a stunning shade of magenta, and Ruth paired it with some eye-catching leopard print heels and kept her hair and makeup natural, letting the outfit do all the talking.

WATCH: Ruth has fun on the set of This Morning in stunning suit

Sharing the colourful look with her one million followers, Ruth wrote: "Head to toe in @hobbslondon today…well actually NOT toe…animal print shoes are from @dune_london!! LOVE the colour of this suit…Purple? Magenta?"

Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: "Love your suit and jacket today! Gorgeous!" while another said: "Love this outfit!! Looks fab on you."

The TV star looked amazing on Thursday

Ruth's stunning suit is from Hobbs, and the best news is that it is currently on sale, so we'd suggest getting yours quickly before it sells out!

If you don’t manage to get your hands on the outfit, then do not worry, as we have found an amazing alternative if you are wanting to recreate the look this summer.

Pink suit, Blazer, £127.20, Trousers, £79.20, Hobbs

SHOP THE BLAZER SHOP THE TROUSERS

This suit is perfect for the warmer months and can easily be transitioned from day to night. Simply style the blazer with a white shirt for work, then try adding some contrasting heels for a striking evening look.

Ruth has been sporting the brighter colours a lot lately, and fans are definitely loving her bold fashion choices.

Hot pink suit, Blazer, £34.99, Trousers, £24.99, H&M

On Monday's show, Ruth wore a hot pink dress from Goat, a luxurious brand that is loved by royalty such as the Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

Taking to Instagram, one fan wrote: "Lovely dress Ruth. You looked very glamourous in it" while another commented: "You look amazing Ruth!!"

We can't wait to see what the stunning presenter wears next…

