After a strange year, we could all use a little bit of sparkle - and Ruth Langsford is bringing just that! Dressed to impress, the TV star stepped out in the dreamiest sequin blouse from F&F at Tesco – and we're obsessed with her latest look. Returning to This Morning on Tuesday, Ruth teamed her sparkly top with black tailored trousers from Winser London and silver metallic heels from Zara. So stunning!

As for her hair and makeup, she wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for natural, dewy makeup. Modelling a smokey shadow complete with rosy blusher and a berry kissed lipstick to match, Ruth looked absolutely gorgeous.

She wore her shimmering blouse to host This Morning

"Sparkle all the way on @thismorning today! Sequin top @fandfclothing Trousers @winserlondon Silver shoes @zara (excuse the back of my hair....still doing it myself!) #wednesday #thismorning #whatiwore #studiostyle #ootd #fashion #fandfclothing #winser #zara."

Receiving endless praise from her 979k followers, Ruth's outfit is clearly a big hit with fans. "So pretty and sparkly," wrote one. "Stunning," added another. Meanwhile, her good friend and presenter Lizzie Cundy commented: "There she is," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

The ultimate blouse for Christmas and New Year's Eve, Ruth's glistening top features a round neck and long cuffed balloon sleeves. Priced at just £18, it's a total bargain buy! We can see it paired with either tailored trousers like Ruth or skinny jeans and stilettos.

Ruth has been spotted wearing a number of glittery pieces lately, and last week she teamed her Christmas jumper with a black sequin pencil skirt from Marks & Spencer. Sharing a chic outfit video on Instagram to show off her look, she wrote:

"Thank you for all your lovely comments about today's Loose Women Loved Ones show...we had a lot of fun! Christmas jumper from @mandco_fashion, sequin skirt @marksandspencer, silver shoes @zara (a few years old now!)."

