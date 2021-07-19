Ruth Langsford's striking blazer is the most incredible shade on her

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford looked absolutely radiant on Monday as she presented the popular ITV show This Morning alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes.

The famous couple are currently standing in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as they take a well-deserved summer break.

The star sported a striking, bubblegum pink blazer for the occasion, which she styled with a simple white top and matching white trousers.

Ruth wore her signature blonde hair in a smart bob, and donned natural-looking makeup, making sure to keep all eyes on the outfit.

The star definitely brightened up the blue sofa in her statement jacket, and we are obsessed with this colour for summer.

Ruth looked radiant in the bubblegum pink blazer

Although Ruth's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have sourced an amazing alternative so that you can recreate the look.

This blazer is perfect for pairing with trousers and dresses this season. Style with an all-white outfit a la Ruth for a sophisticated ensemble, or try out the latest colour clashing trend and pair with bright greens or baby blues for a fun look.

Pink blazer, £38, Missguided

The presenter has definitely been brightening up our mornings, as just last week Ruth stunned fans in a sunshine yellow top from Marks and Spencer, which she styled with another pair of trusty white trousers and tan sandals.

Sharing the look with her million followers, Ruth wrote: "Bring me sunshine! Outfit for @thismorning today…Jumper and white trousers from @marksandspencer Tan sandals @carvela".

Ruth stunned fans in the sunshine yellow top

Fans rushed to comment on the star's look, with one writing: "Wow Ruth you look amazing as always", while another said: "Really love your colour choices today!"

We couldn’t agree more, in fact we think Ruth's yellow tee is a summer must-have, and an absolute steal at only £15.

The presenter finished off her bright ensemble with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, which were perched on top of her stylish blonde bob.

