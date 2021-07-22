Megan Fox sizzles in a heart-shaped bra that is giving us Lady Gaga vibes The 'Til Death star is back and better than ever

Megan Fox is back and bringing the fire with her steamy looks - and fans can’t get enough.

The ‘Til Death star looked incredible as she struck a pose on the cover of Basic Magazine rocking a black heart-shaped Paskal bralette that her stylist Maeve Reilly paired with light blue denim Good American high-waist mom jeans she was wearing during the shoot.

MORE: The best swimsuits under $50 for your next staycation

She finished Megan’s look with Jennifer Fischer Jewelry silver hoop earrings and black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Megan wowed in a heart-shaped Paskal top

“Queen @meganfox for @basic_magazine (Took the @goodamerican Jeans off my body for this look! ) legit will do anything for my girls and to get the shot!,” Maeve captioned a shot on Instagram of Megan’s cover photo.

Megan tucked her hands in her pocket for the cover snap and gave the camera a smoldering stare as her signature dark locks flowed around her.

The bralette was reminiscent of a strappy orange star-shaped bikini top Lady Gaga rocked in an Instagram video she shared on Wednesday that showed her strutting out of a swimming pool (we spy a hot new trend). She paired it with matching orange bikini bottoms and a gold layered waist chain.

Megan's bra reminded us of the stellar star-shaped swimsuit Lady Gaga wore this week

"Little starZ," Mother Monster captioned the video.

The heart-shaped bralette was one of a few looks Megan wore for her magazine spread - and each one made a statement.

The Transformers actress also sported a sizzling cut-out Laquan Smith bodysuit that left little to the imagination paired with metallic bronze pumps, and a white cut-out mini dress that flashed her toned midriff. She also looked sensational in a strapless red latex Hakan Akkaya dress.

Megan wowed in a white cut-out mini dress for her Basic Magazine Spread

Maeve has helped Megan step outside of her comfort zone and into the hot girl looks. In a recent interview with InStyle the star revealed she almost didn’t wear the eye-popping cutout Mugler dress the style maven chose for her appearance at the Billboard Music Awards with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly earlier this year.

"My stylist was like, 'We want you to wear this' and I was like, 'I was just talking to God in the jungle, I’m not ready to wear that,'" she said, adding that she had a sudden change of heart. "I’ll just have some Peruvian tobacco. I’ll wear this thing," she quipped at the time.

Meghan's Laquan Smith cut-out jumpsuit made fans go wild

The risk paid off. The dress made headlines - and seemed to essentially put Megan back on the map. In addition to her making fashion statements, the actress is making quite the comeback on screen too.

Her new film Midnight in the Switchgrass with Bruce Willis hits theaters July 23 - and she has two other films in the works for next year - dark comedy Big Gold Brick and sci-fi thriller Aurora.

p>Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.