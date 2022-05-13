﻿
best swimsuit under 50 dollars

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

23 best swimsuits under $50 so you can stock up on swimwear for your 2022 vacay

Stylish and affordable swimwear from Target, Amazon, Old Navy, Nordstrom Rack and more

Summer plans are in the works, and the easiest way to refresh your vacation wardrobe is a brand new swimsuit

RELATED: This swimsuit has more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and it's a hit EVERY summer

So to help you pack your suitcase, we’ve put together an edit of the best swimsuits under $50 - because we know that you’ll want more than one!

If you're anything like us, you’ll be wanting to have a full wardrobe of swimwear options on hand whether you're actually hitting the water or just planning to make a splash on Instagram.

Poolside cocktails, sunny days at the beach… every occasion needs the perfect look, but maybe you don't want to spend more on your wardrobe than you're spending on your vacay. So we've scoured all the online stores to find the best looks at the best price from retailers like Old Navy, Target, Macy's, H&M, Nordstrom Rack and Amazon.

CELEBRITY SWIMWEAR:

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS swimwear has dropped - but it's already selling out

Priyanka Chopra's cheeky bikini photo with husband Nick Jonas has us blushing

From bikini sets to one-pieces, trendy silhouettes to fun prints, check out where to buy the best swimsuits under $50 of 2022.

OLD NAVY

In fun prints and silhouettes, Old Navy swimsuits are right on trend - and right on budget! You'll find mix and match separates, one-pieces and cute bikini sets.

best swimsuits under 50 dollars old navy hawaiian print

Tie-Shoulder Ruched Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit, $44.99, Old Navy

SHOP NOW

 

best swimsuits under 50 dollars old navy gingham

Longline 2-Piece Bikini Swim Set, was $44.99 now $35, Old Navy

SHOP NOW

SWIMSUITS FOR ALL

As the brand’s name says, you’ll find a great swimsuit no matter what your size, shape or style - including from Ashley Graham's popular line - and we've found some fabulous looks for under $50.

best swimsuits under 50 swimsuits for all halter

High Neck Wrap One Piece Swimsuit, was $88 now $47, Swimsuits for All

SHOP NOW

best swimsuits under 50 flattering looks

Surplice One Piece Swimsuit, was $88 now $44, Swimsuits for All

SHOP NOW

 

CUPSHE

Cupshe swimwear is at the top of our list when it comes to serving up a variety of styles - and it's so affordable you'll be tempted to pick up more than one look for your vacay.

best swimsuits under 50 dollars cupshe skims

Bright Day Shirring Tummy Control Swimsuit, $29.99, Cupshe

SHOP NOW

 

best swimsuits under 50 dollars cupshe ruffle

Heart Falbala One-Piece Swimsuit $27.99, Cupshe

SHOP NOW

 

H&M

We look forward to the unveiling of H&M’s trendy (and affordable!) swimsuit looks every season and the current collection does not disappoint. We love that there are fabulous plus-size styles and tummy control looks.

best swimsuits under 50 dollars hm striped

Shaping Swimsuit, also in black, $39.99, H&M

SHOP NOW

best swimsuits under 50 dollars hm cutout plus size

H&M+ High Leg Cut-out Swimsuit, more colors, $24.99, H&M

SHOP NOW

 

NORDSTROM RACK

Nordstrom Rack is one of our fave places to find great deals on fashion - and that includes brand name swimwear at prices that are a steal.

best swimsuits under 50 dollars nordstrom rack rachel roy

RACHEL Rachel Roy Ribbed Swimsuit, more colors, was $127 now $49.97, Nordstrom Rack

SHOP NOW

best swimsuits under 50 dollars rash suit nordstrom rack

NEXT Blue Hawaii One-Piece Swimsuit, was $106 now $49.97, Nordstrom Rack

SHOP NOW

 

TARGET

At Target you can shop by trending silhouette - here are some looks we love.

best swimsuits under 50 dollars target scalloped

SHOP NOW

best swimsuits under 50 dollars target leopard

SHOP NOW

 

AMAZON

Amazon is a great place to shop for cheap swimwear - including the Tempt Me mesh cutout swimsuit which has over 24,000 five-star ratings and is priced from just $20! We also found a great retro pin-up style for vintage fashion fans...

best swimsuits under 50 dollars amazon top seller best rated

Mesh cutout swimsuit, in 41 colors & prints, from $20, Amazon

SHOP NOW

best swimsuits under 50 dollars amazon top seller retro

Tummy Control Retro Swimsuit, in 33 colors & prints, $32.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

best swimsuits under amazon cutout

Tummy Control Cutout Swimsuit, in 34 colors & prints, $35.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

 

MACY'S 

Macy's has a great selection of trendy one-piece swimsuits for juniors, including the cutout styles that are red hot for summer 2022.

best swimsuits under 50 dollars macys crochet

Salt + Cove Juniors' Crochet One-Piece Swimsuit, Macy's

SHOP NOW

best swimsuits under 50 dollars macys strapless

Salt + Cove Juniors' Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit, Macy's

SHOP NOW

FOREVER 21 

You'll find hot swimsuits under $50 at Forever 21, from sizzling silhouettes to the cool collab with celebrity favorite Herve Leger, the label behind the original bandage dress.

best swimsuits under 50 dollars forever 21 herve leger

Herve Leger x Forever 21 Swimsuit, was $54.99 now $38.49, Forever 21

SHOP NOW

 

best swimsuits under 50 dollars forever 21 zip front plus size

Plus Size Rash Guard Style Swimsuit, was $29.99 now $20.99, Forever 21

SHOP NOW

Andie Swim

You may recall that Demi Moore and daughters Rumer and Tallulah famously starred in Andie Swim's 2021 campaign, and right now you can find some serious bargains on the brand's chic, streamlined suits on sale. But shop quick, they're selling out fast.

best swimsuits under 50 dollars andie swim

The Marina, was $95 now $43, Andie Swim

SHOP NOW

RELATEDDemi Moore wows fans in stunning Andie Swim campaign alongside daughters

 

PACSUN

If you’re going for a California vibe, you can’t go wrong with the sexy looks at PacSun where you'll find star looks by Storm Reid and Kylie & Kendall, plus the absolute sexiest trends like cut-out swimsuits and high-cut string bikinis. 

best swimsuits under 50 dollars pacsun 90s

SHOP NOW

ASOS 

When it comes to hot swimwear, ASOS is the place to go, from cutout looks to bold prints.  And if you're a fan of Kim Kardashian's sold-out SKIMS swimwear, try the ASOS Design minimalist mix-and-match bikini looks.

best swimsuits under 50 dollars skims dupe at asos

ASOS DESIGN asymmetric crop bikini top ($23) and high leg bottoms ($17.50)

SHOP NOW

best swimsuits under 50 dollars asos scalloped

South Beach Exclusive Scallop Swimsuit, was $48 now $39.40, ASOS 

SHOP NOW

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about swimwear

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back