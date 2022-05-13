23 best swimsuits under $50 so you can stock up on swimwear for your 2022 vacay

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Summer plans are in the works, and the easiest way to refresh your vacation wardrobe is a brand new swimsuit.

So to help you pack your suitcase, we’ve put together an edit of the best swimsuits under $50 - because we know that you’ll want more than one!

If you're anything like us, you’ll be wanting to have a full wardrobe of swimwear options on hand whether you're actually hitting the water or just planning to make a splash on Instagram.

Poolside cocktails, sunny days at the beach… every occasion needs the perfect look, but maybe you don't want to spend more on your wardrobe than you're spending on your vacay. So we've scoured all the online stores to find the best looks at the best price from retailers like Old Navy, Target, Macy's, H&M, Nordstrom Rack and Amazon.

From bikini sets to one-pieces, trendy silhouettes to fun prints, check out where to buy the best swimsuits under $50 of 2022.

OLD NAVY

In fun prints and silhouettes, Old Navy swimsuits are right on trend - and right on budget! You'll find mix and match separates, one-pieces and cute bikini sets.

Tie-Shoulder Ruched Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit, $44.99, Old Navy

Longline 2-Piece Bikini Swim Set, was $44.99 now $35, Old Navy

SWIMSUITS FOR ALL

As the brand’s name says, you’ll find a great swimsuit no matter what your size, shape or style - including from Ashley Graham's popular line - and we've found some fabulous looks for under $50.

High Neck Wrap One Piece Swimsuit, was $88 now $47, Swimsuits for All

Surplice One Piece Swimsuit, was $88 now $44, Swimsuits for All

CUPSHE

Cupshe swimwear is at the top of our list when it comes to serving up a variety of styles - and it's so affordable you'll be tempted to pick up more than one look for your vacay.

Bright Day Shirring Tummy Control Swimsuit, $29.99, Cupshe

Heart Falbala One-Piece Swimsuit $27.99, Cupshe

H&M

We look forward to the unveiling of H&M’s trendy (and affordable!) swimsuit looks every season and the current collection does not disappoint. We love that there are fabulous plus-size styles and tummy control looks.

Shaping Swimsuit, also in black, $39.99, H&M

H&M+ High Leg Cut-out Swimsuit, more colors, $24.99, H&M

NORDSTROM RACK

Nordstrom Rack is one of our fave places to find great deals on fashion - and that includes brand name swimwear at prices that are a steal.

RACHEL Rachel Roy Ribbed Swimsuit, more colors, was $127 now $49.97, Nordstrom Rack

NEXT Blue Hawaii One-Piece Swimsuit, was $106 now $49.97, Nordstrom Rack

TARGET

At Target you can shop by trending silhouette - here are some looks we love.

Kona Soul Scallop Swimsuit, $42, Target

Kona Soul Leopard Print One Piece, $36, Target

AMAZON

Amazon is a great place to shop for cheap swimwear - including the Tempt Me mesh cutout swimsuit which has over 24,000 five-star ratings and is priced from just $20! We also found a great retro pin-up style for vintage fashion fans...

Mesh cutout swimsuit, in 41 colors & prints, from $20, Amazon

Tummy Control Retro Swimsuit, in 33 colors & prints, $32.99, Amazon

Tummy Control Cutout Swimsuit, in 34 colors & prints, $35.99, Amazon

MACY'S

Macy's has a great selection of trendy one-piece swimsuits for juniors, including the cutout styles that are red hot for summer 2022.

Salt + Cove Juniors' Crochet One-Piece Swimsuit, Macy's

Salt + Cove Juniors' Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit, Macy's

FOREVER 21

You'll find hot swimsuits under $50 at Forever 21, from sizzling silhouettes to the cool collab with celebrity favorite Herve Leger, the label behind the original bandage dress.

Herve Leger x Forever 21 Swimsuit, was $54.99 now $38.49, Forever 21

SHOP NOW

Plus Size Rash Guard Style Swimsuit, was $29.99 now $20.99, Forever 21

Andie Swim

You may recall that Demi Moore and daughters Rumer and Tallulah famously starred in Andie Swim's 2021 campaign, and right now you can find some serious bargains on the brand's chic, streamlined suits on sale. But shop quick, they're selling out fast.

The Marina, was $95 now $43, Andie Swim

PACSUN

If you’re going for a California vibe, you can’t go wrong with the sexy looks at PacSun where you'll find star looks by Storm Reid and Kylie & Kendall, plus the absolute sexiest trends like cut-out swimsuits and high-cut string bikinis.

LA Hearts by PacSun Braxton Swimsuit, was $52.95 now $42.36, PacSun

ASOS

When it comes to hot swimwear, ASOS is the place to go, from cutout looks to bold prints. And if you're a fan of Kim Kardashian's sold-out SKIMS swimwear, try the ASOS Design minimalist mix-and-match bikini looks.

ASOS DESIGN asymmetric crop bikini top ($23) and high leg bottoms ($17.50)

South Beach Exclusive Scallop Swimsuit, was $48 now $39.40, ASOS

