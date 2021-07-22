Holly Willoughby's looks incredible in flirty white dress The This Morning beauty looked radiant

We've missed Holly Willoughby on our screens this week, but the This Morning presenter delighted fans when she made an appearance on Thursday evening's installment of The One Show. The 40-year-old star looked beautiful in a flirty white dress as she joined Alex Jones and Ronan Keating on the sofa.

The gorgeous frock looked amazing and featured several cut-out sections around the arms and shoulders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals exciting news!

The presenter, who sat in a plain white room, wore some natural makeup and allowed her blonde hair to flow down to her shoulders.

During her appearance on the show, Holly spoke about her new show, Take Off with Bradley and Holly and addressed the government considering whether to make wolf-whistling illegal.

The star has been enjoying a well-deserved summer break from This Morning, which she presents alongside co-host and best friend Phillip Schofield.

She looked amazing!

Earlier today, she shared a rare garden selfie, going makeup-free as she posed in the sunshine, wearing a loose brown cardigan and half moon pendant necklace.

"Morning meditation complete and breathing in the possibility of a new day," she wrote, before teasing the news of her TV interview.

Her fans were loving the natural look, with one penning: "No makeup is such a more beautiful look!" and another adding : "Gorgeous and natural."

Holly's One Show appearance was in aid of promoting her new project, Take Off with Bradley & Holly. The exciting new game show sees Holly and Bradley Walsh giving audience members the chance to win the holiday of a lifetime. Sign us up!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.