Amanda Holden has wasted no time soaking up the sun while holidaying with her family. The Heart Radio star is clearly somewhere lovely and hot with her husband Chris Hughes and two daughters, Lexie, 14, and Hollie, eight, judging by her latest Instagram snap.

In the photo, Amanda perched on the edge of a boat as she posed in a bright green triangle bikini from Melissa Odabash. The top, which features a gold ring in the middle, is currently available to buy for £102.

She added a matching green and white floral kimono from the brand, which retails for £274, finishing off her look with a straw hat and sunglasses.

"And #breathe #familytime in the #sunshine," Amanda wrote in the caption, and the post was quickly met by praise from her followers.

Melissa Odabash was among the first to comment, writing: "Omg you are so [fire emojis] always," while her co-star Ashley Roberts added: "Yes sister!!!! Serving up holiday gorgeous realness."

Amanda shared a stunning holiday snap on Instagram

The Britain's Got Talent judge is clearly a huge fan of the swimwear brand since she regularly wows fans with gorgeous holiday snaps of her favourite bikinis. She even has almost identical styles to her latest green two-piece in red and pink!

Amanda isn't afraid to show off her toned figure, which she previously revealed is achieved by running four times a week and sticking to a healthy vegetarian diet.

Celia Walden, who is married to good friend Piers Morgan, previously asked Amanda what her two daughters think about her 'skimpy outfits', as Celia called them in an interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine

She replied: "What really annoys them is that I'm naked at home. Last night I went to say goodnight to Lexie wearing only my shower cap and she screamed, 'Mum! I'm on FaceTime! Why do you always have to be naked?'"

The star does hope that her two girls will learn one important thing from her, and that's body confidence.

"It's so hard for girls now, and if Lexie ever starts a sentence with, 'Do you think I look f…', I cut her off with, 'Do not even say that word in my house.'"

