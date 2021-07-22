Fearne Cotton looks incredible in bikini during day trip out with children She looked beautiful

As the UK continues to enjoy a mini heatwave, Fearne Cotton and her family headed off to the beach for a fun day in the sea and sand.

And fans were wowed with her day trip snaps, as she stunned in a spotted bikini and shared some rare glimpses of her two children, Rex, eight, and Honey, five.

The former Celebrity Juice star sizzled in the bikini as she posed with her close friend, Heidi Green.

She also posted pictures of Rex rowing himself in a small dinghy and a photo of Honey gazing out into the waves. Fearne made sure that both of her children's faces were obscured in the snapshots.

Her final slide from her holiday photos was hilarious, as her dad laughed with glee as her mum struggled to steer a larger dinghy around the waters.

In her caption, she wrote: "Here's me and one of my besties @heidigreensmith at the beach the other day.

Fearne looked incredible at the beach

"Also swipe to see Honey's dream beach hair, Rex in his happy place and my mum failing to steer a dingy whilst my dad howls with laughter."

She added: "Said it before and I'll say it again, Blighty has some fit beaches."

The Happy Place host also addressed the issue of body confidence, and she said she had felt "liberated" by her fans' supportive comments over a previous post where she shared how she felt about hers.

Although fans loved the holiday snaps, they were mostly in love with Honey's beautiful hair.

One wrote: "Your daughter has the most amazing hair colour - so beautiful," and a second added: "Wow Honey's hair, just stunning."

Fans were amazed by Honey's hair

A third said: "You should put some sea salt spray in her hair and scrunch it, absolutely gorgeous."

Fearne recently had reason to celebrate as her Happy Place podcast won the Podcast Champion Award at the British Podcast Awards.

The award is given to a podcast that has championed a cause, and the star picked up the gong for her efforts to open up the mental health conversation and her work in the wellness podcast space.

Fearne was inundated with support after her announcement, with one fan saying: "Congratulations you lovely wonderful person," and a second added: "CONGRATULATIONS BABE!!!! Soooooo deserved."

