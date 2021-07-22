Kate Beckinsale’s crop top is so next level it will mesmerize you Fans are obsessed - and we are too

Here’s further proof that Kate Beckinsale is only getting better with time.

The Underworld star looked gorgeous in a video she shared on Instagram that showed her leaning against a plush couch wearing a stunning white jacquard Rasario crop top that came complete with a bow, on-trend puff sleeves, and buttons down the back.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's latest look is next-level gorgeous

Kate completed the look with a matching white high-waisted skirt that hugged her derriere, which she showed off in the cheeky video that showed her flashing a flirty smile as she walked away from the camera.

Kate's Rasario jacquard cropped combo is so chic!

The fashionista also wore her hair in a high ponytail that added a retro glam vibe to the ensemble. The entire look was so effortlessly chic that we wanted it in our closets immediately, and the video was so Kate - fashionable with a hint of quirkiness that she has become known for on Instagram.

"Bumming around," she quipped in the caption, adding an apple emoji.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale wows in white bikini for breathtaking new beach photo

Kate’s celebrity friends and fans went wild over the video, with Game of Thrones star Lena Headey writing, "How do you do it @katebeckinsale". Another fan added: "You’re iconic. Stop it," while an additional follower pointed out our exact thought: "Yes! Now the cat needs a matching dress!"

Kate shared her "typical morning" with her adorable cat Willow

Speaking of Kate's cat, the glam star made fans giggle as she revealed her "typical morning" with her pet earlier this week in an Instagram video that showed her adorable cat, Willow, attempting to sip from the straw on her near-empty plastic cup.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale's cat steals the show in hilarious video

The actress went casual in the clip and looked stunning per usual, as she sat cross-legged in a chair wearing a pink top and grey sweatpants.

Kate loves dressing up her cat

As Kate twirled her hair, Willow spent the entirety of the video trying desperately to get a taste of Kate's drink and kept wrapping her mouth around the straw, and headbutting it out of the way too.

Like Kate’s fans, we love when the star includes Willow in her posts and when she shows off the cat’s style too.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.