Vogue Williams' sequin Zara dress is an outstanding high street buy

How incredible did Vogue Williams look at the weekend? The stunning mother-of-two shared a gorgeous snap of her staycation with her husband Spencer, and we can't stop thinking about her sequin mini dress, which came from Zara.

We've hunted down the design and it's yours for £49.99. The dress is designed with a round neck, long sleeves, elasticated cuffs, and also comes with an elastic waistband, so super comfortable if you're wearing it to a big meal out! We especially love the tied belt, sequin applique detail and buttoned opening at the back. All sizes are currently available online, so get shopping!

If you fancy a sprinkling of sequins but aren't sure about Vogue's dress, here's another number you may like. Keep scrolling!

Vogue is a huge fan of all things bright and bold when it comes to her wardrobe, and she told HELLO! the key to pulling it off is confidence. She explained: "I just love bright colours. Don’t get me wrong, there are some days I’ll wear black

because it’s easy to chuck on black stuff and look great."

Vogue looked gorgeous in her Zara dress

She added: "I love a print and anything super bright. A handy tip I’ve learned over the years is if you’re going for yellow make sure it’s a shade that suits your skin tone! For example there are certain yellows I can’t get away with, like mustard. Don’t be afraid of colour, just go for it. Add some colour and prints into your wardrobe, you won’t regret it."

Sequin Mini Dress, £49.99, Zara

And when it comes to fashion regrets, the star has a refreshing take on it: "I don’t have any. I think fashion is about having fun and taking risks. If I like something, I will wear it. The clothes that I wear make me feel confident and happy. I never think you can have a huge style regret, you can only evolve."

ASOS EDITION ombre sequin wrap dress in silver, £150, ASOS

