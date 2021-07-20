Exclusive: Vogue Williams on high street fashion, baby clothes and the low-down on her new fashion range

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams has fast become a bona fide fashionista over the years. Her incredible style is documented on her hugely popular Instagram account and we love to see what she's going to wear next.

The 35-year-old has just launched a collaboration with Little Mistress - 'Little Mistress by Vogue Williams'. The bi-monthly capsule collections are each curated with up to 15 seasonal, trend-led pieces. The first drop landed last week, with an edit of 15 styles designed by Vogue. Keep scrolling for our top picks.

HELLO! sat down with the DJ who gave us the lowdown on where she likes to shop, and it's refreshing to hear the Irish star is a huge high street fan.

She said: "I love high street shopping. Zara. H&M. RiverIsland. Other Stories. Next. Cos. Uterque and John Lewis are my favourites to name a few!

By Vogue Williams Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress, £55, Little Mistress

Vogue is known for her colourful outfits. Some gals find it hard to incorporate colour into their wardrobes, but the mother-of-two has some great tips. She explained: "I just love bright colours. Don’t get me wrong, there are some days I’ll wear black because it’s easy to chuck on black stuff and look great."

by Vogue Williams Printed Dress With Side Split, £58, Little Mistress

She added: "A handy tip I’ve learned over the years is if you’re going for yellow make sure it’s a shade that suits your skin tone! For example there are certain yellows I can’t get away with, like mustard. Don’t be afraid of colour, just go for it. Add some colour and prints into your wardrobe, you won’t regret it."

And when it comes to her gorgeous children Theo and Gigi, the star likes to shop around. She revealed: "I shop all over the place for my two kids. I love Rachel Riley, M&S, baby Mori, Next, Zara."

The TV presenter also revealed she has a penchant for supermarket fashion, too: "Morrisons has lots of really sweet baby clothes." We know what we will be buying when we need a pint of milk!

