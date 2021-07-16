Whoa! Vogue Williams' new red dress is hotter than the heatwave 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams always looks good - that's a bonafide fact. Whether she's on her way to work, on mummy duty with husband Spencer Matthews, or even just working out in her home live-streaming on Instagram, she always looks incredible.

Well, she might have surpassed herself with a new red dress in her debut collection for Little Mistress.

In promo shots for her first collection (there's going to be more collections - hurrah!), she models a va-va-voom dress we're after for our first night going out-out after 'Freedom Day'.

Vogue Williams x Little Mistress red dress with cut-out detail, £75, Little Mistress

"Red is such a good colour," Vogue declared. "I love a bright colour in the summer. It’s such a comfortable dress to wear too. You’ve got the little cut out at the waist too as an extra detail. You can really dress it up too so you could wear to the beach and then transition to the bar afterwards."

If you're looking for a more casual number (well, it's too nice for the supermarket, but you get what I mean!), how about the midi red dress. Insert all the flame emojis...

Vogue Williams x Little Mistress red strappy midi dress, £58, Little Mistress

Taking about the inspiration behind the collection, 35-year-old Vogue said: "There is lots of floral and colour in the collection because it’s summer and we are all excited to be getting out and about again – thank goodness! It’s exciting to ditch the lockdown and loungewear and start dressing up again with gorgeous floaty dresses."

We couldn't agree with her more! Although it's going to take a lot for me to part with my trusty loungewear.

All of the dresses are gorgeous in this collection, but when pressed on which one is her favourite, the Irish-born beauty said: "This is a hard one! I love the wrap dresses because they are flattering to all women’s bodies and the wrap dress is versatile because you can wear it as a dress or wear it as a jacket. I love them!"

Vogue Williams x Little Mistress wrap dress, £65, Little Mistress

She added: "But I also love the prints too. I think the black dress with the puff sleeves and really cool back is such a wow dress, I think that’ll be a really big-seller in the collection."

Vogue Williams x Little Mistress black dress, £75, Little Mistress

To be fair, whichever dress you choose you'll be the belle of the ball.

