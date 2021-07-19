Vogue Williams sends fans wild in leopard print bikini – and looks insane

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams sent fans wild on Sunday as she sported a stunning leopard print bikini from swimwear designer Melissa Odabash.

The star shared a series of snaps to her social media, including a video where she showcased her figure in the bold two-piece set.

With temperatures soaring over the weekend, Vogue was certainly making the most of the heatwave in the UK like the rest of us as she soaked up the sun at home.

WATCH: Vogue Williams wows in leopard print bikini

In the video, the mother-of-two said: "How glorious is the weather today? Already in my bikini, I'm wearing this gorge one from Melissa Odabash, I've been wearing her stuff for years and absolutely love her bikinis and they last forever".

Vogue styled the bikini with a white, shirt-style cover-up, a gold belt and red, tortoiseshell sunglasses, looking as stylish as ever.

Vogue looked super stylish in her shirt-style cover-up

If you love the star's swimwear as much as we do, then you are in luck, as it is currently on sale! We can't get enough of leopard print this summer and this bikini is perfect for styling with denim shorts or a white shirt a la Vogue.

The 35-year-old has been showcasing lots of stunning looks as of late, including a red, cut out dress from her Little Mistress collection.

Melissa Odabash triangle bikini top, was £108 now £75, Matches Fashion

Melissa Odabash side-tie bikini bottoms, was £108 now £75, Matches Fashion

In promo shots for her first collection (there's going to be more collections - hurrah!), she models the va-va-voom dress we're after for our first night going out-out after 'Freedom Day'.

"Red is such a good colour," Vogue declared. "I love a bright colour in the summer. It’s such a comfortable dress to wear too. You’ve got the little cut out at the waist too as an extra detail. You can really dress it up too so you could wear to the beach and then transition to the bar afterwards."

Vogue looked stunning in the statement red dress

Taking about the inspiration behind the collection, the star said: "There is lots of floral and colour in the collection because it’s summer and we are all excited to be getting out and about again – thank goodness! It’s exciting to ditch the lockdown and loungewear and start dressing up again with gorgeous floaty dresses."

