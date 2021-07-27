Shakira shows off her killer moves and hips in black mini dress Let the body do the talking, as they say

Shakira is making sure fans don't wait up and she does something for herself with her new video, where she shows off some of her amazing moves.

The Colombian sensation posted a new reel on her Instagram, where she got to deliver a mini-performance of her new song, Don't Wait Up.

WATCH: Shakira proves her hips don't lie

The singer started the video wearing a white sweatsuit with colored icons on it as she lipsynced to the pre-chorus with her hair tied in a knot.

She then performed a hair flip that revealed her signature curly locks, transitioning to her in a black mini dress in which she swiveled her hips and danced to the song's chorus as she mouthed the words.

She continued the dance in the multi-colored lights of her bedroom and ended the video with a cheeky pose for the camera.

Shakira's new single has already become a fan favorite

"And now it's your turn….#DontWaitUp #DayToNight #DayNight," she wrote in the caption, inspiring others to start a new dance challenge.

Her fans loved the video, with one writing, "Shakira is back!," and another saying, "OH MY SHAKIRAAAAAA." Several others just left as many fire and heart-eyed emojis as they could.

Shakira has been making her gradual return to music, with Don't Wait Up being her first English-language single in almost five years.

The song has already started rising and emerging as a new hit on summer and Latin charts across the world, proving that the singer's influence remains just as strong.

The singer has fans excited with snippets of more work to come

She recently posted another picture of herself in the recording studio with some of her producers, giving fans more of a tease about new music to come, and a potentially fully English-language album.

"Super productive sessions with the amazing Poo Bear (@poobear) and Sasha Sirota (@sasha_sirota). Had an awesome time with you guys!" she wrote in the caption.

