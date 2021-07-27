We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to announce she was in Paris, in a brand new outfit we think you're going to love.

Sharing a collage of photographs, the fashion designer donned a military style frock from her new AW2021 collection, and it's pretty epic.

Priced at £1290, the design features a three-button shirt placket opening, epaulettes at the shoulder with gold anchor buttons. The front tab collar had double red loop detail, while the long sleeves had open cuffs and red binding. There was also wide pleats all over the skirt, and a separate wool waist basque belt that had red buttonholes. So swish! In the photos, you can see the skirt is transparent, giving the whole look an edgy finish.

She captioned the snap:"Postcard from my trip to Paris, wearing the black military dress from our Autumn Winter collection. Super simple and chic and so easy to style!"

Victoria looked amazing in her new military dress

Also sharing a video taken from high above, Victoria's followers could see the whole look, including her neon orange shoes. You wouldn't think to team such a bright, outlandish pump with such a dark outfit, but VB made it work as always.

Military Detail Pleated Dress in Black, £1,290, Victoria Beckham

A little while later, the star also shared a smouldering selfie of her flawless makeup, which she created using her own beauty line. She wrote: "#VBAW21 and a full @victoriabeckhambeauty beauty look, wearing the Matte Bronzing Brick in 02, Posh Lipstick in Spice, the Smoky Eye Brick in Signature and Future Lash Mascara ."

Victoria's neon shoe collection for her Paris trip was pretty epic

Well, there's no doubt about it - the brunette beauty is the best advert for her businesses!

David Beckham's wife launched Victoria Beckham Beauty is 2019. When launching the brand, she said at the time: "I have always been passionate about health and wellness so it was really important to me that we developed products using only the cleanest, most sustainable ingredients possible."

Since then, the range has gone from strength to strength and is even stocked at Cult Beauty and Net-A-Porter.

