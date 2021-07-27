Kylie Minogue is the queen of fashion and the Australian songstress wowed her fans as she donned her most show-stopping look yet.

The Better the Devil You Know singer posed in a gorgeous multicoloured dress, which would have been picture-perfect on its own, but it also featured some magnificent puff sleeves.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue poses in adorable mini-dress

The eye-catching red, blue and pink sleeves almost engulfed the singer and rose all the way up to her shoulders.

Kylie gave a little extra flair to the photos as she cast a powerful figure with her facial expressions.

She captioned the post only with a lollipop emoji, but her intense look drove her fans into a frenzy.

It's a Sin star Olly Alexander captioned the main mood of the comments, as he simply wrote: "Simply wow wow wow."

Another fan, who had lost their mind over the snap, added: "Please stop serving so immaculately and radiantly. We aren't worthy of this level of STUNNING." They then posted a series of screaming and shocked face emojis.

Kylie looked jaw-dropping

A third fan got into the Olympic mood, and awarded the 53-year-old with a gold medal emoji.

Kylie is an undisputed style icon, and she recently impressed fans in a beautiful white dress, as she struck a sultry pose.

The Dancing singer sat barefoot and flaunted her beautifully red-painted toes, as she raised her hand to her head to block out the sunlight.

She posed up against a red wall and wooden floor as she promoted her wine brand, Wines by Kylie Minogue.

Kylie can style out anything

In her caption, the star wrote: "Hmmmmm… @kylieminoguewine Merlot or Pinot Noir?? The choice is yours."

Kylie had chosen Pinot Noir as her wine of choice, and she held a half-filled glass in her hand with the bottle on a three-legged tea table to the side of her.

Her post sparked a huge response, with fans flooding the comments with appreciation for the Australian singer.

"Omg, I love you," enthused one, while a second wrote: "Sublime Kylie...et magnifiques," and a third added: "Beautiful women, queen."

