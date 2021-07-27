Christie Brinkley wows in head-to-toe white for celebratory reason

Christie Brinkley was bombarded with well-wishes after sharing a special celebration with fans - and her appearance was stunning too.

The model, 67, was radiant in a beautiful white dress which showed off her tanned skin and her glowing complexion.

Christie posted some happy images to Instagram as she celebrated being the cover star of Social Life Magazine.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley reveals the secret to her youthful good looks

In the pictures from the launch party, the four-times-married star was beaming from ear to ear and looked every inch the supermodel she is.

She captioned the post: "The @sociallifemagazine Cover Launch party at Polo Thank you for draping me in in @halston and @judithripka and making it all so fun! My white polo party dress is @zimmermann Thank you @sblabeauty and @bellissimaprosecco for sponsoring‼️"

Fans commented and wrote: "White is definitely your color," and, "you look smashing and super DUPER HAPPY. Very proud of ya and happy for you too."

Christie was celebrating her cover of Social Life Magazine

Just days earlier, Christie had shared a photo of the cover of the magazine. She once again wowed in a dress which wasn't easy to forget. She looked incredibly youthful in a stunning blue mini-dress which showed off her fabulous figure.

Christie has had a long and celebrated career and recently thanked the bikini for keeping her in the game.

She paid tribute to the "three tiny bits of fabric," with an Instagram post. Sharing three stunning photos from past Sport Illustrated shoots, she wrote: "Happy #internationalbikiniday‼️ I'm celebrating those 3 tiny bits of fabric that have kept my career a float for some 47 years."

Christie always looks stylish

Christie continued: "They have strung me along to some of the most beautiful beaches and places in the world. From the #seychellesislands off the coast of #madagascar to #brazil , #mexico #kenya #thebahamas , #westindies #virginislands to the #turksandcaicos.

"I've travelled with wonderful people and had fun adventures along the way so I'm raising a glass of my zero sugar bikini friendly @bellissimaprosecco sparkling Rosé in hopes of tying one on in a gorgeous place again soon… I'm referring to the swimsuit‼️"

