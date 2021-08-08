Holly Willoughby captivates fans in thigh-skimming mini dress The Take Off presenter was the picture of elegance

Holly Willoughby turned up the heat on Saturday night in a stunning embellished mini dress as she presented BBC's latest game show, Take Off, with co-host Bradley Walsh.

The This Morning star often takes to Instagram to share her on-screen outfits with fans, and did not disappoint in her latest David Koma ensemble.

Holly's chic thigh-skimming mini dress retails for £1,744, complete with shimmering hanging crystals, elegant long sleeves and a daring plunged neckline. The star teamed her look with strappy black heels from Gina, looking effortlessly glamorous as she showed off her svelte figure.

Pairing her look with a sultry smokey eye, subtle bronzed cheek and nude frosted lip, the blonde beauty caused a stir on social media with her dramatic transformation.

Holly stunned in the chic mini dress

Fans were quick to comment on the 40-year-old's showstopping look, rushing to the comments to compliment her style. "I think this is your most beautiful look EVER", gushed a fan, whilst another sweetly agreed: "You look utterly stunning in that dress Holly."

Agreeing Holly's all-black ensemble was one of her finest looks to date, a third fan commented: "You look incredible."

The stylish mother-of-three is currently taking a well-deserved break from presenting This Morning with Phillip Schofield, but that hasn't kept her far from our TV screens as she takes on her latest presenting role.

Holly has been enjoying her summer break from This Morning

During her summer break, Holly shared a gorgeous selfie modelling a barely-there makeup, applying a touch of mascara, blusher, a soft pink lip liner and a clear gloss. She styled her icy blonde locks in a loose updo, with soft waves framing her face.

Clearly in beach holiday mode, Holly appeared to be wearing a white string bikini and a pretty blue cover-up.

Holly's image, which she captioned: "Morning …. Coffee?" was met by an influx of compliments from her fans on Instagram, who praised her for championing natural beauty and not going down the cosmetic surgery route.

