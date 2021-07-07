We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Following her romantic Wimbledon date with husband Dan Baldwin on Monday, TV presenter Holly Willoughby was back on our screens to present This Morning alongside co-host Phillip Schofield.

It's no secret that Holly's immaculate style and enviable wardrobe is a regular hit with fans. As the glamorous star takes to Instagram on the daily to share her on-screen outfits, her fleet of dedicated viewers rush to replicate her look with high street dupes.

On Tuesday, this wasn't quite the case. Posting her usual #hwstyle, Holly looked stunning in a printed floral tea dress from Rixo teamed with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels.

Complete with a flattering scoop neckline and statement gingham rose print, we absolutely loved her elegant look, but it proved polarising among fans.

Flocking to the comments, fans didn't shy away from telling Holly they weren't as impressed with the look as usual.

Fans were divided over Holly's floral and gingham dress

In what is proving to be the star's most controversial outfit to date, one fan wrote: "Sorry but this dress is giving me dinner lady vibes... It's like you're wearing a tabard," whilst another agreed: "You always look stunning but not a fan of the dress".

Several other fans wrote similar comments. "No Holly, you look like a pair of curtains," commented a third, with another writing: "I don't really like the dress Holly. I always like your dresses but not this one."

Whether it was the gingham-come-floral print or the ruffled sleeves, the 40-year-old star couldn't win her fans over with Tuesday's look.

The 40-year-old opted for simple black trousers and a floral blouse on Wednesday

However, there were plenty more Instagram followers who were loving her eye-catching attire. One enthused: "Beautiful Holly! Love the dress!" whilst another wrote: "Stunning as always."

Playing it safe on Wednesday, Holly took to Instagram wearing a pair of black culottes and a gorgeous floral blouse from Whistles - it wasn't long before the comments were flooded with heart eye emojis!

Forget Me Not blouse, £49, Selfridges

If you're looking to steal Holly's classic style, her stunning 'Forget Me Not Voile Cotton Blouse' is currently in the sale on Selfridges for just £49.

