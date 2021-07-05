Holly Willoughby stuns on rare date with husband Dan Baldwin – and we're dotty for her dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby and co-host Phillip Schofield took a rare afternoon off from presenting This Morning on Monday to enjoy the tennis at the Wimbledon Championships.

Turning heads in a stunning green spotted dress from one of her favourite sustainable fashion labels, Holly was a vision in green as she sported an elegant polka dot tea dress from Reformation.

Teaming the elegant look with a pair of espadrilles from Mango, and a cream croc handbag, the glamorous mother-of-three picked the perfect colour ensemble to match the Wimbledon court.

Holly and Dan enjoyed a trip to Wimbledon together on Monday

Side-by-side with her husband Dan Baldwin, Holly was spotted waiting to take her seat on Centre Court, equipped perfectly for the unpredictable English weather with both a pair of sunglasses and a classic cream trench coat.

We've been loving Holly's summer style of late, with many of her latest looks proving to be a hit with fans. Luckily, her exact dress is still available in multiple sizes for those who wish to channel the Willoughby look for their next summer soiree.

The star's pristine look is quite the change from her Sunday attire, which saw the star swept off her feet with parenting duties as she posted a rare out-of-character post on Instagram.

"One of those Sunday’s where I’ve got to be here, there and everywhere…" Holly penned. "However I feel with this hair I can take on the world…"

The presenting duo pictured with Lanson Champagne at The Championships

Holly, who is mum to three beautiful children, Chester, Harry, and daughter Belle, received a flurry of support from fellow parents in the comments who knew all too well the realities of juggling parenting with work and socialising.

"I'm guessing it's to do with the children Holly… enjoy your weekend lovely," shared a fan, whilst another sweetly wrote: "You're a proper mum Holly, as I am to three little ones and Sunday's are always mad busy getting everything ready for the week ahead."

"Still beautiful as ever though. Go girl," commented a third fan.

