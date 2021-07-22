Holly Willoughby shows off her natural beauty in makeup-free holiday selfie The star will be back on This Morning in September

Holly Willoughby briefly returned to social media on Thursday to share a stunning makeup-free selfie taken during her summer holidays.

The 40-year-old star looked gorgeous as she smiled at her camera, with her blonde locks styled naturally and wearing a half moon necklace and a shawl over her shoulders.

"Morning meditation complete and breathing in the possibility of a new day… See you on the @bbctheoneshow tonight at 7pm," she captioned the post.

Fans rushed to compliment her natural beauty with many praising her for choosing not to wear makeup.

Holly looked gorgeous on Thursday morning

"No makeup is such a more beautiful look!" wrote one, whilst a second added: "Gorgeous and natural."

A third remarked: "Love your hair."

While Holly is currently on holiday from her presenting duties on This Morning, she is still in the UK as the star will head to the BBC studios to visit Alex Jones and Ronan Keating on The One Show on Thursday evening to promote Take Off with Bradley & Holly, an exciting new game show she is co-hosting with Bradley Walsh.

In the show, the stars give audience members a chance to win the trip of a lifetime. Their dream holidays await!

The star usually travel to Portugal in the summer but has remained in the UK

The 40-year-old shared a trailer for the fun-filled show earlier this week and could be seen wearing a stunning black embellished mini dress. It appears that the co-hosts had just as much fun making the show as the contestants did, as Holly calls Bradley "a total genius" and also a "wally".

In her Instagram post, Holly wrote: "Morning! How are you?… just got sent this through of my new show with @bradderswalsh it's called Take off… it starts this Saturday at 6pm on @bbc... So much fun was had filming this one and working with a total genius/wally… #wallywalsh #takeoff #holiday."