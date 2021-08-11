Beyoncé’s stunning metallic pants will leave you breathless - and we found the best dupe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Beyoncé’s Harper's Bazaar shoot was next level, with look after look that made us stop, stare, and applaud. But there was one high-fashion ensemble that we couldn’t get out of our minds after glancing at the snaps.

The Black Parade singer kicked up her heels in metallic gold fringe pants topped with sequins that were embellished with beading at the waist. Queen Bey finished the outfit with black pointed heels with a gold toe, an Ivy Park Rodeo crop top, and a black cowboy hat. She also rocked a statement-making pair of gold drop earrings.

Queen Bey dazzled in metallic gold fringe pants

When Ivy Park posted a photo of the look, fans swooned, with one writing: "Put these pants in the collection." Another added: "No words!!"

We tracked down a similar pair on River Island for $65.

Gold sequin trousers, $65, River Island

When Beyoncé took her latest social media break, we knew that when the superstar songstress returned she was going to pop back up in a major way. Still, we couldn’t help but gasp when she graced our feeds with a cowgirl-themed snap that fans went wild over too.

The Black Parade singer revealed her Harper’s Bazaar September cover on Instagram on Tuesday, and she looked incredible in a crochet black bodysuit that revealed her black bra underneath. The magazine’s Editor in Chief, Samira Nasr, who styled the look, completed the ensemble with a shimmery black fringed cape and a black cowboy hat.

Beyoncé covered Harper's Bazaar's Icon Issue with three stunning looks

The issue, dubbed "The Icon Issue" is fitting for the triple-threat star, who has become just that in her over 20 years working in the industry. And the cover is major - The September issue is always one of the biggest and most important for fashion magazines. It also happens to be the month of Bey’s birthday. She will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sept. 4.

"Legend," one fan wrote in the comments. "YES MA’AM!! THIS IS THE NOTIFICATION I WAS WAITING FOR!," another added.

And that was just the first of three showstopping cover ensembles.

The September cover was significant for Queen Bey, who celebrates her 40th birthday on Sept. 4

The Ivy Park mogul blew fans away in another snap that showed her striking a fierce pose sitting on a tree trunk in a printed denim logo jacket and matching over-the-knee boots from her upcoming Ivy Park Rodeo collection. She finished the look with an ‘Ivy Park’ emblazoned belt buckle.

Then, the star went full Hollywood glam in a breathtaking, shimmery gown complete with structured feathered shoulders and a plunging neckline. Simply gorgeous!

