Halle Berry sizzles in a showstopping look you can’t miss

Halle Berry keeps proving she’s only getting better with time, and her status as a style star isn’t coming to an end anytime soon either.

The Oscar winner dazzled when she shared a post showing off her Entertainment Weekly cover shoot rocking a stunning silver metallic suit with no top underneath, creating a sultry look with a flash of décolletage.

"Thank you @entertainmentweekly for this amazing cover shoot! @netflix," Halle captioned the post, which showed her rocking several ensembles, including a black blazer paired with a dramatic gold coin necklace and ripped jeans.

Halle gave fans a glimpse at her dazzling silver suit in an Instagram post

"Ok so now I need a silver suit. Stunning per usual," one fan wrote. "Imagine being THIS gorgeous," another added.

The Bruised star went on to share another snap of herself lounging in a director’s chair on a set filled with spotlights in a black turtleneck top, black cropped pants, and black shoes and gave fans an inspirational message.

Halle is not only the star of upcoming drama Bruised, she's the director too

"It used to be when you were 40 your career was done...and I mean really done. I couldn't think that I'd be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it's got to be changing. I'm proof of that. @entertainmentweekly," she captioned the photo, which was a quote from her interview with the magazine.

Halle also opened up to EW about how surprised she was when she won an Academy Award for her performance in Monsters Ball in 2001 and still didn't get the types of offers that other Best Actress winners had received in the past.

Halle is still the only black woman in history who has won a Best Actress Oscar.

Halle said she wants fans to know Hollywood careers no longer stop at the age of 40 for women

"It was surprising because I thought they were going to just back up the truck and drop [the offers] off at my house, right?" Halle said. "When you have a historic win like that, you think, 'Oh, this is going to fundamentally change.' It did fundamentally change me, but it didn't change my place in the business overnight. I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way."

And that she has. Halle has continued to beat the odds and take Hollywood by storm during her decades-long career. Her latest film, Bruised is about a disgraced MMA fighter who "finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life," according to IMDB.

Bruised is set to hit Netflix in November 24.

