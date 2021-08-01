Halle Berry's stunning all-gold look is blinding Gold all in my feed

Halle Berry's style statements have leaned towards glamor and natural beauty, with occasional nods to relatively more risqué and adventurous looks.

But when she decides to go all out, she ends up making the kind of impression that you (and maybe your corneas) will never forget.

WATCH: Halle Berry's unexpected moves

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram wearing a blinding all-gold ensemble, primarily featuring a show-stopping Collini Milano metallic gold croc-embossed trench coat.

She wore the Billy Porter-popularized trench coat as a dress, which she paired with some matching glittery Miu Miu round shades.

She showed her radiant smile in the photograph, paired with the radiance of the sun positively bouncing off of her, laughing to the side as she wrote in the caption, "August, be good to me. #LeoSZN."

Halle's dazzling gold look had fans wowed

Fans were completely mesmerized by the look, and left comments reflecting so, amid the sea of flame and heart emojis.

"You are GOLD," one follower commented, with another saying, "I vote for them to change the Oscar statue to Halle Berry in that jacket," and a third adding, "It is our (Leo) time to shine!"

Leo season is a big one for Halle, given that she'll be celebrating her 55th birthday on August 14.

The photograph the X-Men actress posted is actually from a photoshoot she did wearing the same ensemble earlier in the year.

The actress originally showed off the look in March

Halle originally shared the look in March, as she walked up a series of steps in the photo, letting the light reflect off of her trench coat dress and even showing off the metallic booties she paired with the outfit.

"HB and the B stands for…" she wrote in the caption. Her fans were just as captivated back then as they are now, responding to her caption with comments like, "Brilliant and Beautiful," and "BODY" and "Boldly breaking barriers."

