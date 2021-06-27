Halle Berry's topless Pride look was totally unexpected - and fans are going wild The Oscar winner looks incredible!

Halle Berry has no problem showing off her enviable figure and for good reason - she looks incredible! But as the 54-year-old Oscar winner celebrated Pride Month on Sunday, she upped that vibe a bit when she popped up on Instagram wearing a colorful rainbow-striped skirt with no top at all.

In the snap, which showed Halle walking in a forest barefoot with her back to the camera, it's also apparent that her skirt is sheer as well, and her curly locks could be seen flowing down her back.

Halle Berry made fans stop in their tracks when she shared this photo to celebrate Pride Month

"Love is ALWAYS the answer #pridemonth," Halle captioned the post, adding a rainbow. Needless to say, fans went wild over the photo, with one writing, "Beautiful! Love that skirt," and hundreds of others dropping fire and heart emojis.

Halle even took time to clap back at a fan in the comments who wrote, "That’s why you’re still searching for it. Love is a figment of the imagination." She quickly replied, “Nah, bro, I got it. self-love is real! God bless."

And it was the perfect response.

Halle Berry attributes her ripped physique to boxing

Speaking of Halle’s figure, the stunning Kidnap star wowed fans in May when she flashed her sculpted abs in an Instagram post that showed her rocking a black Koral sports bra and matching black leggings as she boxed in a gym.

In the snaps, Halle could also be seen wearing her boxing gloves and punching an Everlast punching bag as she revealed that she swears by boxing to maintain her unreal physique. "I hear it’s #NationalFitnessDay. This is my favorite way to stay fit. What’s yours?," she captioned the post.

Fans chimed in with their fave ways to stay in shape, but also praised Halle for her dedication to her fitness regimen. "Looking amazing", one wrote. "It’s the abs for me!" another added. "That core baby!", another chimed in.

It’s clear Halle’s hard work has paid off. Excuse us while we sign up for a boxing class.

