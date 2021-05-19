Halle Berry looks incredible in her Sweaty Betty collection - and we want everything

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Halle Berry's collection with Sweaty Betty has launched, and we officially need it all!

The star has posed for a number of gorgeous photographs to show off the range, which includes everything from crop tops and leggings to shorts, jackets and off-duty dresses.

Halle even appears to be rocking a natural look in the snaps, wearing minimal makeup and looking gorgeous, glossy and toned. We want what she's having...

HALLE WEARS: Storm power shine workout bra, £60 / $78, Sweaty Betty

The new athleisure range, Halle's first, is a collaboration between her and her wellness brand, rē•spin, and Sweaty Betty - both of whom champion empowering women through fitness.

HALLE WEARS: Crop hoody in black, £75 / $98,​​ Sweaty Betty

Inspired by boxing and Japanese jiu-jitsu, the rē•spin Edit features twenty two pieces - with a mix of technical performance wear and lifestyle pieces - co-designed by Halle and the all-female led Sweaty Betty design team.

HALLE WEARS: Emily strappy back dress, £120 / $148,​​ Sweaty Betty

Halle has said of the range: "I wanted to create a collection for my busy lifestyle. I can throw on these pieces, wear them all day, and still look put together."

HALLE WEARS: Ginger essentials hoody, £80 / $98,​​ Sweaty Betty

Revealing she was already a fan of the brand, she added: "I've worn the Power Legging for years, so it was an amazing experience to design my own version, named after one of my most iconic roles, Storm.

"I worked closely with Sweaty Betty’s design team, entirely over Zoom, to make my vision of this collection come to life. I’m so proud of what we’ve created. It’s truly a reflection of my lifestyle and features pieces that can take you from studio to street - and beyond."

HALLE WEARS: Split back tee, £55 / $68,​​ Sweaty Betty

The actress also shared an inspiring video of herself boxing on Saturday, telling her Instagram followers: "Another day to move our bodies in ways that make us feel alive - this @sweatybetty x @respin collection makes my workouts even better. Get yours on 5.18."

