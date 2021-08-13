Ruth Langsford's hot pink blazer is so popular there's now a waitlist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford brought the glamour on Friday's This Morning, wearing a dazzling new outfit we need in our lives. The blonde beauty jazzed up black trousers with a lovely, hot-pink blazer that came from online site Sosandar.

The striking bold design is a true statement piece with pretty, leopard patterned cuffs that can be seen when you roll them up. The item is so fast-selling that there's only a few sizes left! However, don't worry, customers can put their name on the waitlist and the brand will notify them when it is back in stock. Talk about selling power! Ruth, you're the new Kate Middleton.

The famous mum has fast become a fashion icon for the over 50s and even has her own range with QVC.

Speaking to HELLO! Last year, the 61-year-old revealed that it's important to her to cater to "women of a certain age" who often "feel invisible".

Ruth explained that one of the best things about designing in collaboration with QVC is that the shopping channel's customer base provides "really great feedback".

She added: "Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible, and that no one is really doing things for us. I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them."

The TV star went on to say that having the opportunity to design her own clothing line has been incredible. "It's been beyond my wildest dreams."

She remarked: "I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

