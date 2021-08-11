Ruth Langsford causes a stir in figure-hugging leopard dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford always looks stunning in her brightly coloured on-screen looks, however, the star switched it up on Tuesday when she wore a leopard print shirt dress from Next.

The This Morning presenter caused a stir in the figure-hugging frock, which she styled with a pair of gold wedges from Mango and a black belt from & Other Stories to accentuate her waist.

Sharing the look with her one million followers, Ruth wrote: "Shirt dress vibes on @thismorning today…", as she strutted her stuff outside the Television Centre in London.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford struts in leopard print shirt dress

The star sported bright red nail varnish which added a pop of colour to the neutral look, and kept her accessories minimal, letting the dress do all the talking.

Fans were loving the outfit, and many rushed to the comments section to share their opinion. One admirer wrote: "Loved your dress today," while another gushed: "Ruth you are looking so fantastic".

We couldn’t agree more, and will definitely be recreating Ruth's look this summer. Sadly, it seems that her exact dress is no longer available online, however, we have sourced an amazing alternative for you to shop.

Somerset by Alice Temperley Powder Leopard Shirt Dress, £99, John Lewis

Ruth has been serving up lots of stunning high street looks as of late, and earlier in the week the star had us swooning over her bright green Zara blazer.

Ruth styled the bold jacket with smart black trousers from Hobbs, a simple white T-shirt from Kettlewell Colours and black pointed heels from Dune.

Ruth looked radiant in the green blazer as she chatted to guests

She accessoried with gold hoop earrings which complimented her blonde bob perfectly, while her brown smokey eye added an extra touch of glamour.

We couldn’t get enough of the bright colour on Ruth, and it seemed that Ruth's fans were also loving the look, with one commenting: "Very stylish, you look lovely, Ruth!" while another gushed: "I love the jacket! You always look lovely x".

DISCOVER: Ruth Langsford looks so youthful in bold dress and bouncy waves

