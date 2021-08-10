Ruth Langsford's Zara blazer is the most flattering thing we've seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Is it just us or does Ruth Langsford have the best blazer collection of all time? From neutral staples to colourful summer styles, the star is always rocking the latest jacket trend.

On Monday, the This Morning presenter wore one of our favourite outfits yet, consisting of a bold green blazer from Zara styled with smart black trousers from Hobbs.

Ruth finished off the look with a simple white T-shirt from Kettlewell Colours and black pointed heels from Dune.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford rocks the most flattering Zara blazer

She accessoried with gold hoop earrings which complimented her blonde bob perfectly, while her brown smokey eye added an extra touch of glamour.

We can't get enough of this colour on Ruth, and the green blazer is giving us major Princess Diana vibes. The late Princess of Wales was a huge fan of the colour green, and sported a similar jacket on a visit to Derbyshire with a matching skirt and bright pink tee.

Ruth looked radiant in the green blazer as she chatted to guests

It seems that Ruth's fans were also loving the look, with one commenting: "Very stylish, you look lovely, Ruth!" while another gushed: "I love the jacket! You always look lovely x".

Sadly, it seems as if Ruth's blazer has sold out online, however, we have sourced an amazing alternative so that you can recreate the look.

Structured suit blazer, £49.99, Mango

The star has been mixing her looks up a lot on the show, and last week she looked beautiful in blue as she donned a chic knit and trouser combo.

"Today's outfit on @thismorning was jumper from @mintvelvet, trousers from @hobbslondon, grey suede court shoes from @ted_baker. Styled by @davidobrien75 & @rachaeleleri87, hair & makeup by @livdaveymakeup," she wrote.

Ruth looked chic in Hobbs and Mint Velvet

"Just your colour Ruth!" one fan replied to the look, while another added: "The powder blue looks lovely on you."

We can't wait to see what outfit the stylish presenter will wear next!

