Ruth Langsford looks beautiful in blue in her slim-fit trousers and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford's fans are mighty glad she's back on their screens hosting This Morning, and her outfits haven't disappointed, either.

The star looked beautiful in a chic knit and trouser combo for Wednesday's show, modelling her look in her usual strutting video for Instagram.

SEE: Ruth Langsford sparks emotional reaction with new family video

"Today's outfit on @thismorning was jumper from @mintvelvet, trousers from @hobbslondon, grey suede court shoes from @ted_baker. Styled by @davidobrien75 & @rachaeleleri87, hair & makeup by @livdaveymakeup," she wrote.

Ruth looked chic in Hobbs and Mint Velvet

"Just your colour Ruth!" one fan replied to the look, while another added: "The powder blue looks lovely on you."

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes fear for their 'baby' - fans react

We can't be sure, but we reckon the presenter's chic trousers are the 'Leila slim trousers with stretch' from Hobbs, costing £99 - which have rave reviews from shoppers.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals secret behind modern hair transformation

Her blue zip-up knit costs £42 in the Mint Velvet sale, reduced from £69.

Ruth has been sporting a modern new hairstyle thanks to Strictly stylist Liv Davey, too, and has also set herself a fitness challenge this summer - doing the Couch to 5k and keeping fans updated with her progress.

Slim fit trousers, £99, Hobbs

This week, she revealed that she'd achieved her biggest milestone yet by running for 28 minutes, meaning she can move on to the half an hour run.

RELATED: Shop these celebrity-approved fitness trackers

"AT LAST!! If at first you don’t succeed and all that," penned Ruth, who beamed at the camera as she announced her achievement to her 1million Instagram followers. "So, @couch_2_5k week 8 completed…on to the big one next…30 minutes!!!" she continued.

Ruth was thrilled at her fitness milestone

Ruth has been posting weekly videos of her runs to her social media, sparking a flurry of support from her fans and friends that have encouraged her to continue her journey.

"Thank the Lord, I was getting really fed up," she told the camera, after previously opened up about her frustration over falling at the last hurdle in previous weeks.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.