Ruth Langsford switches up her style in pencil skirt – and wow

Ruth Langsford always looks impeccable, however, we loved seeing the star switch up her style on Wednesday.

The This Morning presenter replaced her usual midi dresses and trousers with a stunning pencil skirt from designer Diane von Furstenberg via The Outnet.

The skirt featured a unique floral black and white print, and Ruth paired it with a simple cream knitted jumper from Pure Collection.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford switches up her style in stunning pencil skirt

The 61-year-old finished off the ensemble with a classic pair of black pointed heels from Dune, and looked absolutely sensational as she strutted her stuff in a video outside the Television Centre.

Ruth wore her hair in loose waves for the occasion and sported gold hoops, adding an extra touch of glitz and glamour to the fun outfit.

Ruth Langsford looked so glamourous as she chatted away to guests

Fans were definitely enjoying the new look, with one writing: "Gorgeous as ever," while another added: "Love your skirt" followed by a heart emoji.

We couldn’t agree more, and have found an amazing alternative if you were hoping to recreate the look.

Black floral pencil skirt, £22.40, Dorothy Perkins

Ruth has been stunning fans all week with her fashion choices, and on Tuesday she caused a stir in a figure-hugging leopard print dress.

The star styled the dress with a pair of gold wedges from Mango and a black belt from & Other Stories to accentuate her waist.

Ruth Langsford caused a stir in the leopard print shirt dress

Sharing the look with her one million followers, Ruth wrote: "Shirt dress vibes on @thismorning today…", as she strutted up and down in her daily outfit video.

The presenter sported bright red nail varnish which added a pop of colour to the neutral look, and kept her accessories minimal, letting the dress do all the talking.

Fans were loving the outfit, and many rushed to the comments section to share their opinion. One admirer wrote: "Loved your dress today," while another gushed: "Ruth you are looking so fantastic".

