Ruth Langsford's floral dress may be our new favourite – and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford seems to have a wardrobe full of fabulous floral dresses, however, her latest look might just be our new favourite.

The This Morning presenter looked beautiful on Monday when she wore a pink midi dress from popular high street retailer Hobbs.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford switches up her style in pencil skirt – and wow

The 'Marilyn Midi Dress' comes in a stunning fuchsia colour, with a pink and green floral print, voluminous sleeves and a frill hem.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford looks fabulous in new floral dress

It is perfect for attending any last-minute weddings or garden parties this summer, and the best news is that it is currently on sale, reduced from £199 to £139.

MORE: Ruth Langsford causes a stir in figure-hugging leopard dress

Sharing the outfit with her million followers, Ruth wrote: "Forgot to post this yesterday! Outfit on Monday's @thismorning Dress from @hobbslondon Gold wedges from @mango".

The star styled the dress with her trusty gold wedges for a glamourous touch, and accessorised with gold hoop earrings which complemented the ensemble perfectly.

Marilyn Midi Dress, was £199 now £139, Hobbs

Fans were eager to share their love for the look, with one writing: "So glam and summery," while another added: "Looking gorgeous Ruth, love your dress" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

The 61-year-old is clearly a fan of the colour pink, as just last week she brightened up our screens wearing a dazzling new outfit we need in our lives.

The blonde beauty jazzed up her black trousers with a lovely, hot-pink blazer that came from online retailer Sosandar.

Ruth looked lovely in her bold blazer

The strikingly bold design was a true statement piece with pretty, leopard patterned cuffs that could be seen when rolled up.

Ruth kept the rest of her outfit simple, styling the blazer with a plain white T-shirt, allowing the statement piece to do all the talking.

She sported glowy makeup and wore her blonde hair in loose waves, looking absolutely radiant during the ITV show.

Pink is definitely Ruth's colour, and we can’t wait to see what the stylish presenter will wear next.

DISCOVER: Ruth Langsford's Zara blazer is the most flattering thing we've seen

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.