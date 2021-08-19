Sofia Vergara commands attention in jaw dropping gown – wait 'til you see the sparkle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sofia Vergara has been serving some incredible looks on America's Got Talent this season, and we're seriously obsessed with the Colombian star's latest vibrant ensemble.

MORE: Sofia Vergara shows off her wild side in leopard print shades we want asap

The actress looked incredible on Wednesday in a glamorous metallic gown, embellished with thousands of vibrant sequins. The dress featured a statement waved pattern in pink, blue and green hues, perfectly complementing Sofia's glossy brunette locks and glowing skin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara flaunt their best dance moves in showstopping outfits

The 49-year-old beauty amped up her glam with a dramatic makeup look, opting for a statement bronzed eyeshadow, voluminous eyelashes and a sultry nude lip. She completed her look with a long sleek ponytail and large diamond earrings.

Taking to Instagram to share the details of her most recent outfit, Sofia revealed her dazzling rainbow dress was a number from fashion label Halpern's collection – a favourite amongst celebrities and A-listers.

MORE: Sofia Vergara is a bombshell in dazzling gold gown

"What a suspenseful night! Next week is going to be insane!!" penned Sofia, who appeared on the AGT judging panel alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

Sofia opted for a vibrant waved gown on Wednesday night's show

Fans were living for Sofia's colourful look, rushing to the comments to shower the glamorous star in compliments. "You are beyond beautiful Sofia," commented one fan, whilst another sweetly wrote: "As time passes you keep the same beauty, what is your trick?"

RELATED: Heidi Klum blows AGT fans away in jaw-dropping golden gown

A third fan only had eyes for her incredible dress, writing: "Looking fabulous as always. What a dress!"

The actress opted for a glowy bronzed look to compliment her colourful gown

The America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share a series of gorgeous poolside photos, unveiling a bold new look in the process.

In the pictures, Sofia looked gorgeous with a smokey eye and bright red lipstick, and modelled a new pair of her glasses from her Forest Grant collection. Sofia's stylish look was completed with an off-the-shoulder sheer blue dress with ruffled detailing.

In the caption, the Modern Family star wrote: "Loving the Camila readers from my @fostergrant collection in this gorgeous rose color for summer! No need to hide them in your bag and pretend you can see… they go with everything and look #sunnydays #sofiavergaraxfostergrant."

Read more HELLO! US stories here